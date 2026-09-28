Antigua: Man shot in abdomen during pre-dawn drive-by shooting in Villa

A man in his 50s remains hospitalised after he was shot in the abdomen during a pre-dawn drive-by shooting in Villa, Antigua, as police appeal for information.

Antigua and Barbuda: An elderly man in his fifties was hospitalized after he was shot in the abdomen during a drive-by shooting in Villa, St John’s, early Sunday morning.

According to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the shooting took place shortly after 4:00 am as the man was walking home from a party. A car approached him and started firing several shots at him before the occupants drove away.

Despite being wounded, the victim reached a nearby residence. He collapsed in the gallery, where emergency medical personnel were called. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains under medical care.

Police have not identified any suspects or shared any known motive for the shooting. Investigators are asking individuals who may have any information about the incident, vehicle or persons involved, to contact the police.

Information may be provided to the Criminal Investigation Department at 462-3913 and 462-3914. Reports can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.

The recent incident took place as the government of Antigua and Barbuda are increasing their efforts to address gun-related crimes.

Authorities are also taking steps to increase security in the country’s ports. The Cabinet has talked about using portable scanners and firearm detection dogs, while the container scanner continues to be non-operational.

Stiffer penalties for gun crimes are also expected to be presented before the Parliament. These changes include a 15 year minimum term for what are described as serious firearm offenses and the introduction of a 30 year maximum in High Court cases.

Investigation of the shooting incident remains ongoing.