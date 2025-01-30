Nevis inaugurates newly renovated Charlestown Pre School

Nevis marked the reopening of the newly renovated Charlestown Pre School on Monday, aiming to provide the perfect space to nurture, educate and inspire the next generation. This refurbishment includes, the completion of the roof, installation of new windows and doors and many others, all installed with a vision of ensuring that all these spaces meet modern educational standards, fostering a conducive learning atmosphere.

The reopening of the 41-year-old Charlestown Pre School was celebrated with a grand ceremony attended by distinguished guests. Among the attendees include the Deputy Governor General, Hyleeta Liburd, O.B.E., M.H., members of cabinet including Premier Mark Brantley, Eric Evelyn, Spencer Brand, Troy Liburd, Jahnel Nisbett, education officials, staff, students and members of the community.

Re-opening ceremony of Charlestown Pre School

The ceremony was chaired by Education Officer, Dawnny Lanns, who is also responsible for Early Childhood. She expressed her excitement on this transformational upgrade, noting that these vibrant and engaging classrooms would bring a joy to the little ones and will benefit them with this improved environment.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence for the former Supervisor, Lisa Lee, who was laid to rest on January 26th, 2025. The authorities recognized her essential and significant contributions to Early Childhood Education, noting that they would remain deeply cherished. The prayer of dedication was led by Pastor Wayne Maynard, and the ribbon cutting was performed by Brenda Smithen-Williams, the longest-serving supervisor and current Early Childhood Coordinator, alongside Miss Samika Warner, the current Supervisor of the preschool.

All the attendees toured the upgraded facility, interacted with the staff and students and witnessed firsthand the continued commitment to nurturing and educating the youngest learners of Nevis. Emphasising on the celebration, the Department of Education of Nevis said that the day was not only a celebration of transformation but also the reaffirmation of their collective commitment to quality education.

Upgraded facilities to create better learning environments

The Ministry of Education of Nevis said that all these improvements at the school will create a better learning environment for all students, teachers, and staff. They also shed light on the facilities including, better lighting, all installed aiming to improve the concentration and productivity of students.

They also prioritized the safety of all students by installing fire safety and alarm system. They said that all these installations would help them in case of emergencies or unforeseen situations.