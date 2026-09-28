Mighty Sparrow dies at 91, leaving behind seven-decade calypso legacy

Trinidad and Tobago is mourning calypso legend Mighty Sparrow, who died in New York at 91 after a career spanning more than seven decades and transforming Caribbean music and social commentary.

Trinidad and Tobago: The legendary calypsonian Mighty Sparrow, who gained immense popularity due to the influence his music had on Caribbean culture, passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday.

The singer, whose birth name was Slinger Francisco, spent his last moments in New York before peacefully passing away on September 27 after a brief illness.

Sparrow spent more than seven decades performing and recording calypso. The themes of his music included politics, social issues, relationships, Caribbean identity and everyday life, often using sharp humor and satire.

The artist was born in 1935 in Grand Roy, Grenada, before moving to Trinidad as a child and grew up in Laventille. He started performing at a young age and became known as the Mighty Sparrow during his early years in Carnival.

His major breakthrough came in 1959, when he won the Trinidad and Tobago Calypso Monarch Competition with the song "Jean and Dinah," also known as “Yankees Gone.” This song became one of the defining recordings of his early career.

Sparrow earned himself a name as a calypsonian willing to challenge authority and comment on public affairs. Some of his songs like “Carnival Boycott,” “Kennedy,” “Mr Walker,” “No Money No Love,” and “Sparrow Dead” showed a combination of humor, commentary, and storytelling that turned to be a major part of his work.

One of his most important songs was “Carnival Boycott” in his early career. The Trinidadian artist used it to criticize the treatment and the compensation for the performers at the Carnival.

Over the next few decades, he was named one of the most successful contestants in the history of the Trinidad & Tobago Carnival. He won the Calypso King or Monarch title and the Road March award eight times.

One of his notable international hits was “Only a Fool Breaks His Own Heart,” which introduced his music to audiences beyond the traditional calypso market.

Sparrow's efforts earned him recognition in both national and international spaces. He was bestowed with an honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of the West Indies and was honored with the Chaconia Medal Gold from Trinidad and Tobago.

In 2014, the artist also received the honor of Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, which is one of the highest honors in the nation. Sparrow was also given the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contribution to culture in 2015.

The family also remembered him for his life away from the stage. Sparrow was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, life partner, and friend.

His death brings to an end the life of an artist whose career was closely connected to the development and international recognition of modern calypso.