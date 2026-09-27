Kingston International Festival 2026 to bring eight days of culture to Jamaica

Kingston International Festival 2026 will bring artists, performers and visitors together from December 6 to 13 through exhibitions, live performances, film, fashion, literature and cultural events.

Jamaica: The Kingston International Festival (KIF) 2026 will be held from December 6 to 13, which will bring together eight days of art, fashion, film, literature, dance, and music to the Jamaican capital.

Organized by Kingston Creative, KIF 2026 will be held under the theme, “Feel the Pulse of Kingston.” The events will be held across galleries, studios, hotels, public spaces, and other locations, turning different parts of the city into venues for Jamaican creativity.

UNESCO has declared Kingston as a Creative City of Music due to its significant contribution to global music. The capital city has played a central role in the development and worldwide spread of ska, rocksteady, reggae and dancehall.

The opening night performance will be staged at the National Gallery of Jamaica, while exhibitions and performances will take place at various venues across Kingston. It will also feature new exhibitions at galleries, railway stations and other unique locations.

The light and sound installation will be held at night, adding one more visual component to the cultural program of the city. Visitors will also have a chance to access art collections through guided tours organized by the National Gallery of Jamaica and other local collectors.

Jonkonnu, the traditional Jamaican tradition known for masquerade, drumming, and dancing, will be organized in a free community block party.

The event will bring together the old cultural practices with the new practices of Kingston, which include sound-system music, food, and craft vendors. Organizers said that the event is an opportunity to bridge Jamaica’s past and present cultural experiences.

Creative Executive Director for Kingston, Andrea Dempster Chung, said that the purpose of the festival is to assist in creating more economic opportunities for creatives from Jamaica. The organization has argued that the creative talents of Jamaica could provide more income and job creation when supported by stronger creative industries and tourism infrastructure.

“Kingston has always created incredible art. What’s changing is that we’re finally building the economy around it and turning talent into income, and culture into a career path for the next generation of Jamaican creatives,” added Chung.

Artists and other creative individuals are being invited to apply for events for consideration in the official KIF 2026 programme.

The initiative is designed to give both seasoned and emerging creatives an opportunity to showcase their talents through the festival. It will also assist Kingston Creative’s wider efforts to assist artists to transform their talents into sustainable business and careers.