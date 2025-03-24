Gorilla caught smoking in shocking Nanning Zoo video, raising animal protection concerns

The video is claimed to be shot by a visitor at Nanning Zoo, shows a gorilla picking up a cigarette butt and taking a puff before putting it out.

A video showing a gorilla lighting up a cigarette and smoking in one of China’s zoos has taken mainland social media by storm. The footage has gained widespread attention, prompting the zoo authorities to tighten enforcement and urging visitors to act responsibly to protect the animals.

As per the reports, the video is claimed to have been shot by one of the visitors at Nanning Zoo in Guangxi, shows a gorilla picking up a cigarette butt from the ground and taking a hard puff before putting it out. The video circulating on social media platforms has left the visitors stunned, sparking concerns and debate about animals' welfare.

Some of the visitors present at the Nanning Zoo highlighted the incident, noting that a visitor may have thrown the cigarette into the enclosure, prompting the gorilla into the mimic human behaviour.

The authorities of the zoo also highlighted the incident, stating that they are committed to strengthening management efforts and raising visitor awareness about animals protection. They also encouraged visitors to behave responsibly during their visits and refrain from feeding or throwing objects at animals to prevent potential harm.

Animal rights activists have also criticized the incident and have asked for strict monitoring and better care protection for all the animals. They are raising several questions about how the gorilla got the cigarette in the first place. As soon as the video went viral on social media, the discussions sparked among citizens as some found it humor in the situation, while others are alarmed by the implications for animals' health and zoo security.

Gorillas – DNA similar to humans

Gorillas are animals whose 98% of their DNA they share with humans and are also considered as one of the closest relatives in the animals kingdom. Their social structures, behaviours and family bonds are often considered as similar to human actions. Therefore, incidents like these highlights about the need for increased visitor education and animal responsibility about the impact of their actions on animals.