YouTube boxer Jake Paul proposes lady love Jutta Leerdam in Saint Lucia’s Paradise

Saint Lucia continues to leave its impact as the World’s Best Romance Destination, as recently the infamous YouTube boxer, Jake Paul recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam. The boxer popped the question in the island’s paradise, with the Gros Pitons as witnesses in the dream proposal.

The couple who has been dating since 2023, shared some of the stunning photos of the romantic proposal, featuring flowers, candlelight, and a dazzling oval-cut diamond ring. Jake took to his official Instagram handle, sharing the pictures, noting, “We’re engaged we can’t wait to spend forever together.”

Following the announcement, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority extended best wishes to the couple. They also thanked them for choosing the island as the destination for their engagement. They took to their social media handle and noted “Saint Lucia is definitely the romance capital of the world. Boxer, Jake Paul popped the question in paradise,” noted Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

The Tourism Minister of Saint Lucia, Dr. Ernest Hilaire also wished the couple and extended them congratulations for their future. He added that this dreamy proposal in Saint Lucia by Jake Paul reflects that he also knowns that the island is one of the leading Romance destinations in the world.

Saint Lucia has been shining at the international platform with its enchanting scenery, pristine beaches, and world-class accommodation options, making it a dream destination for honeymooners seeking romance and relaxation. The Tourism Authority also emphasised on the diverse offerings, noting that the couples can indulge in intimate beachfront dinners, and private tours of the natural wonders of the island nation.

The island has also been recognized as the Best Honeymoon and Romance Destination several times. These recognitions emphasise the diverse offerings of the nation from its landscapes and luxurious accommodations to thrilling outdoor activities and rich cultural experiences.