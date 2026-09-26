Four killed and other four injured in Green Hill shooting in St Vincent

Police are yet to establish a motive or identify the victims, while investigators continue processing the scene and appealing for information from members of the public.

26th of September 2026

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Four individuals were shot and killed while four others were injured following a shooting incident in the Green Hill area of Central Kingstown on Friday evening. It is being considered as one of the most violent cases in recent years.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Brenton Smith confirmed the deaths during an early morning press briefing at the scene while investigations continued through the area. The victims were three men and one woman. Four others were taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot injuries.

According to Smith, the shooting was reported to police at around 10:30 pm. Officers responded to the area near the Green Hill hard court, where members of the Crime Investigation Unit started processing the scene.

“This is still an active investigation,” Smith said, adding that investigators were working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that several people were gathered around a store when gunmen arrived in a car and started shooting. People started running from the area as the gunfire began, but several got hit by the bullets.

No details of the victims have been made public by the police as of now. There have been no reports of any arrests in this shooting, while the motive is also still unknown.

It had been speculated on social media platforms that the killing was linked to possible gang activity, but no such claims have been verified by the authorities as of now.

The attack on Green Hill comes almost two months after three men were killed in a gun attack in Kingstown on July 17. At that time, the victims were shot in Chinatown near the Central Police Station.

There have been shooting incidents in Green Hill in the past. In May 2025, businessman Stephen King was shot multiple times at his establishment. Masked assailants entered the building and attacked him before they left the scene. King died at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The police have not revealed whether the victims were targeted or whether the shooting was random. Investigations into the recent shooting remain ongoing.

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