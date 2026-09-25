Jamaica: Two teenage siblings charged after girl knocked unconscious on Spanish Town bus

A 14-year-old girl was reportedly knocked unconscious during an altercation on a bus in Spanish Town, St Catherine, leading to assault charges against two 16-year-old siblings.

Jamaica: Two teenage brothers, aged 16 years, have been taken into custody following the beating of a 14-year-old girl, who was left unconscious during an altercation that took place on a bus in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 pm on Monday, September 21, at the Spanish Town Bus Park, Burke Road.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the 14-year-old girl had been riding on a Toyota Coaster bus when she was involved in an altercation with one of the two teens. The teenager allegedly accused the girl of being too loud on the bus.

This led to an argument that soon turned physical. Both siblings are accused of punching the girl’s body several times. During the attack, she suffered a broken nose and was knocked to the ground before getting unconscious.

The injured girl was taken to Spanish Town General Hospital, where she received emergency medical care.

Both the accused teenage boys were arrested by the police in the presence of one of their parents. They have been charged with assault leading to grievous bodily harm and wounding.

The names of the injured girl and the arrested siblings have not been made public as they are still minors. Their date of court appearance is still to be determined, as the investigation remains ongoing.

The accusations leveled against them are yet to be proven in court, and the teenagers are therefore considered innocent until proven guilty.

Locals have also taken to social media to share their prayers for the girl for her fast recovery. One user commented, “Minors, but still at the age of consent. They should be charged by the full extent of the law. I wish the victim a speedy recovery.”

Another person stated, “A new wave of Criminals have emerged. Can you imagine two boys beating a girl in their age group into a state of unconsciousness. . The police surely have their hands full.”