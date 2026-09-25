St. Kitts and Nevis, Azerbaijan sign visa-free travel deals

St. Kitts and Nevis and Azerbaijan have signed two visa exemption agreements covering ordinary, diplomatic and official passport holders.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The twin island federation has signed two agreements with Azerbaijan to remove visa requirements for their citizens. This includes both ordinary and diplomatic or official/service passport holders.

Foreign Minister, International Trade, Industry & Commerce, Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment of St. Kitts and Nevis Denzil Llewellyn Douglas signed the two agreements with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, during their meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

This move increases travel arrangements between the two countries and represents a new step in their diplomatic engagement. Both the governments also discussed ways to increase their political ties, encourage mutual visits, and improve coordination through international organizations like the United Nations and Non-Aligned movement.

The two signed collaborations by the ministers include a mutual visa exemption agreement and a separate mutual exemption of visa requirements agreement. Both accords cover the main categories of passports issued by the two countries.

“The agreement marks another step in strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries while facilitating greater ease of travel for their citizens,” shared St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) on their official Facebook account.

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov also shared the news via his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account. He highlighted the importance of these agreements in strengthening bilateral ties, economy, and investment opportunities between both nations.

“We explored practical ways to advance our bilateral ties, with a focus on unlocking our shared economic potential, boosting trade and investment opportunities, and promoting closer interaction,” read the post.

Diplomatic relations between St. Kitts and Nevis and Azerbaijan were first established on March 22, 1995. Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas held discussions with officials from Azerbaijan in 2023 on expanding cooperation. This meeting identified several areas for potential cooperation, including education.

Both the nations are also a part of the Non-Aligned Movement, giving them another platform for diplomatic cooperation. Moreover, their Foreign Ministers have also met through multilateral forums connected with the organization.

The agreements include both ordinary and official/diplomatic passports, although the visa-free travel may not start immediately. Travelers should check official travel updates, as St. Kitts and Nevis still listed Azerbaijan as requiring a visa as of September 25, 2026.