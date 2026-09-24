Jamaica to launch first direct Mexico flights with Aeroméxico in March 2027

Aeroméxico will begin nonstop Mexico City–Montego Bay flights on March 18, 2027, giving Jamaica its first scheduled direct air link with Mexico and expanding access to more than 40 connecting cities.

Jamaica: Aeroméxico is set to launch non-stop flights between Mexico City and Montego Bay, beginning March 18, 2027. This will give Jamaica its first-ever scheduled flight route to and from Mexico.

The airline will operate flights on this route every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday with three weekly flights departing from Mexico City International Airport to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

According to the schedule, the flight departure from Mexico City will take place at 9:20 am and arrive in Montego Bay at 2:00 pm. The return flight from Jamaica will depart at 3:15 pm and land in Mexico at 6:20 pm.

This route will be operated using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with 166 passenger seats. It will also provide travelers with personal entertainment screens, along with beverage and snack service.

Moreover, the new service will also give Jamaican passengers access to Aeroméxico's wider network through Mexico City. The airline said that travelers from more than 40 cities in its domestic network will also be able to connect to Montego Bay through Mexico City.

The new route is being introduced as Aeroméxico expands its Caribbean network before the 2027 Easter period. The airline is also launching 3x weekly nonstop flights between Mexico City and Nassau in the Bahamas, starting on March 19, 2027.

With these two routes, the Caribbean destinations in Aeroméxico's network will include Montego Bay, Nassau, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, and Havana. During the Easter period of 2027, the airline expects to offer more than 4,000 weekly flights, through 27 frequencies.

The flight to Montego Bay is very important as there is no direct flight available from Mexico City to Montego Bay at present. All the current routes involve a connecting flight.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett welcomed the new route. He said, “This new route demonstrates confidence in Jamaica and opens important opportunities to attract visitors from Mexico and other destinations across Aeroméxico's extensive network. In keeping with our Tourism 3.0 vision, we will transform this enhanced connectivity into economic growth, stronger linkages across the Jamaican economy, and greater benefits for our businesses, workers and communities.”

Aeroméxico Senior Vice President of Global Sales Giancarlo Mulinelli said that the new routes will give travelers more direct access to Caribbean tourism, culture, and cuisine, while strengthening connections through Mexico City.

Tickets for the new routes have been made available for sale through Aeroméxico’s sales channels. The service remains subject to required government approvals.