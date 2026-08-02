Trinidad’s Shaniqua Bascombe wins silver in Women’s 200m at Glasgow 2026

Trinidad & Tobago: Sprinter Shaniqua Bascombe won the silver medal in the women’s 200m final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Friday, July 31.



She clocked at 22.35 seconds at Scotstoun Stadium to finish second behind the British Virgin Island’s AdaejahHodge, who won gold in 22.07 seconds. Jamaica’s Alana Reid stood third in 22.56 seconds.



Bascombe led the race through the opening bend before Hodge took the lead entering the home straight. Bascombe stayed ahead of Jamaica’s Alana Reid and Ashanti Moore to finish second and claim. She claimed the first Commonwealth Games medal of her career. Moore finished fourth in 22.57 seconds.



After the race, Bascombe was overcome with emotion and knelt on the track in tears as she celebrated the silver medal.



This medal took Trinidad & Tobago’s medal tally at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games to 10 medals, including 3 golds, 3 silvers and four bronze. It was also the country’s first athletics medal at this year’s Games.



The silver medal is Bascombe’s biggest achievement at the Commonwealth Games so far. Before making her senior breakthrough, she won 100m gold medal at the Junior Pan American Games and represented Trinidad & Tobago for several international competitions. She also competed at the 2023 World Athletics Championships and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as well.



Earlier in the competition, Bascombe ran a personal best in the semi-finals to qualify for the final and secured silver medal in the finals.



Meanwhile, in the men’s javelin final, Keshom Walcott finished sixth with a best throw of 82.55m. Boxer Nigel Paul also secured a bronze medal after reaching the first men’s super heavyweight (+90) semi-finals.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games are being held in Scotland, with competition running from July 23 to August 2, 2026.