St. Kitts and Nevis ranks first in Caribbean, eighth globally in 2026 Relocation Index

The Federation topped all Caribbean nations in the 2026 Rumavi Global Relocation Index and also ranked first regionally across six relocation categories, including retirees, families, digital nomads and tax-friendliness.

St. Kitts & Nevis: St. Kitts & Nevis has ranked eighth among 192 countries and territories in the 2026 Rumavi Global Relocation Index. The country has also placed first among Caribbean countries in the overall ranking. The index assessed countries across 24 metrics covering areas such as affordability, healthcare, safety, taxation, education and business opportunities in order to identify destinations that may be suitable for people looking to relocate,

St. Kitts & Nevis received a score of 70.3 in the general ranking. It was the highest-ranked Caribbean country, ahead of Antigua and Barbuda, which placed 22nd globally with a score of 68.5. Barbados placed at 36th with 67.2.

The 2026 index ranks 192 countries and territories using the same 24 metrics, which are re-weighted for six different relocation priorities. These are general, retirees, digital nomads, families, entrepreneurs and tax-friendliness.

St. Kitts & Nevis ranked first among Caribbean countries across all six of these categories.

The federation ranked 6th globally for retirees, 20th for digital nomads, 49th for entrepreneurs and fourth tax-friendliness.

The country performed well particularly in financial and tax-related areas.

St. Kitts & Nevis achieved a score of 92 for income tax and 92 for foreign income tax. It also scored 82 for capital and wealth tax, 77 for housing affordability and 74 for general affordability.

The Federation scored 96 for climate risk, which was its strongest individual score.

Its four main pillars also show where the country performed best. St. Kitts & Nevis scored 81.8 in financial and tax factors, 67.5 in livability and health, 68.9 in safety and stability, and 60.9 in setting and opportunity.

St. Kitts & Nevis has no personal income tax and does not tax foreign sourced income as well. It also scored 90 for property rights for non-citizens and 85 for language and English access.

The country scored 78 in visa ease and 62 in digital infrastructure.

Estonia led the general ranking with a score of 72.8. Singapore came second with 72.6 and Malaysia came third at 72.0. St. Kitts & Nevis came in eighth place with 70.3 ahead of Czechia at 69.9 and Malta at 69.8.

2026 Rumavi Global Relocation Index: Top 10

1. Estonia - 72.8

2. Singapore - 72.6

3. Malaysia - 72.0

4. Portugal - 71.6

5. Taiwan - 71.4

6. Lithuania - 71.0

7. Hong Kong - 71.0

8. Saint Kitts and Nevis - 70.3

9. Czechia - 69.9

10. Malta - 69.8