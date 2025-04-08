St. Kitts and Nevis ranks 5th among Wealthiest Caribbean Nations by Tempo

St. Kitts and Nevis has secured the fifth position on the list of the wealthiest Caribbean nations, unveiled by Tempo, an Indonesian weekly magazine. This marks a significant milestone for the Federation which highlights the economic independence and the global influence of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Tempo magazine shed light on the rankings and said that it is based on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is the primary metric which is used to rank the thriving tourism destinations, who have consistently generated higher income in comparison to the other nations.

The Tempo further continued and said that their rankings are based on the latest GDP per capita data from 2024. They added that their data consists of valuable information collected from Global Citizen Solutions, Mirabello Consultant, and Best Citizenship.

Complete list of top Wealthiest Caribbean Countries

The nations that have secured their place in the list of top Wealthiest Caribbean Countries include, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, The United States Virgin Islands, Bahamas, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Lucia.

St. Kitts and Nevis secured the fifth place on the richest Caribbean country in 2025 which demonstrates their consistent growth and economic resilience. The Tempo emphasised on the remarkable growth of the Federation and described it as an attractive coastal sanctuary for both seasoned travelers and astute investors.

They mentioned about the diverse offerings of St. Kitts and Nevis and noted that the twin-island is known for immersing oneself in the captivating island features. The Tempo also highlighted about the favorable tax regime and said that it has makes the nation more appealing for the citizens as well as the travellers, presenting them with endless possibilities with no personal income tax, capital gains tax, or estate tax policies.

St. Kitts and Nevis recorded a remarkable increase of 4.7% in GDP

As per reports, St. Kitts and Nevis has also recorded a remarkable surge of 4.7% in GDP in 2024 as compared to the previous year. Focussing on this significant growth, the authorities noted that this growth is supported by tourism, housing and public infrastructure project execution, and investment in renewable energy, agriculture, manufacturing and much more.

The authorities noted that securing the prestigious tag of being named as the richest Caribbean countries highlight their unwavering commitment and dedication towards making St. Kitts and Nevis a sought-after destination for high-net-worth individuals. They further reiterated their commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to attract people with their combination of luxury, economic strength, and breathtaking natural landscapes.