St. Kitts and Nevis has not received formal communication on U.S. travel restriction list: PM Terrance Drew

St. Kitts and Nevis has not received any formal or informal communication from the Government of the United States of America regarding the alleged U.S. travel restriction draft list, confirmed the Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew. He mentioned about the alleged inclusion of St. Kitts and Nevis on a ‘Yellow’ list, stating that the Government and its Embassy in Washington, D.C. are engaging with the officials from U.S. and have not received any message regarding the same.

As per reports, the “New York Times” released an article regarding a draft proposal from the Trump administration. The report revealed that the U.S. government's draft list features 43 countries, categorized into three tiers of travel restrictions.

Categories of travel restrictions featured in the list

A draft list has been distributed into three categories, including, red, orange and yellow, also known as full travel bans, sharply restricted visas, and a 60-day review period. As per reports, the red list features 11 countries whose citizens would be completely banned from entering the United States of America. Meanwhile, an orange list features nations, who would require mandatory in-person interviews for visa eligibility.

The draft also includes a yellow list, which features around 22 nations, who would be given 60 days to address perceived deficiencies related to travel information sharing and security practices. This list comprises few Caribbean nations including, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Lucia.

PM Terrance Drew on the inclusion of St. Kitts and Nevis in ‘Yellow’ list

The Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew mentioned about their constant engagement with U.S. officials, noting that they are committed to remain transparent and accountable. He added that the Government is not aware of any such concerns which has been raised by the U.S. counterparts, however, they are engaging with the international partners in a continuous manner, aimed at providing transparent updates to the netizens of the Federation.

PM Drew also mentioned about their relation with the U.S. Government and noted that they have maintained consistent and open dialogue with them. He also emphasised on participating in a three-day multilateral meeting in the United Kingdom with senior officials from the U.S. State Department and Treasury. He added that such meetings reflect the unwavering commitment and dedication of St. Kitts and Nevis towards international cooperation, adhering to global best practices.

The Prime Minister also described the United States as the ‘invaluable development partner’ and thanked them for their invaluable contributions to the Federation over the years. He reiterated his commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to strengthening their relationship.