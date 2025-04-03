St. Kitts prepares for busy April 2025, set to welcome 23 cruise ships

St. Kitts and Nevis continues to mark significant milestone in the cruise tourism as all set to welcome thousands of passengers to the shores of the Federation. As per the reports, around 23 cruise ships will dock at Port Zante in April 2025, boosting both tourism and the economic conditions of the island.

The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruise ships, including the vessels operated by the companies such as Royal Caribbean; Marella Voyager; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Virgin Voyages and many more. The Tourism Authority of St. Kitts and Nevis has shared the timetable, aiming to attract thousands of passengers and showcase the best of the island.

As per the cruise schedule shared by the tourism authority of St. Kitts and Nevis, the shores will remain busy throughout the month, with the arrival of at least one vessel schedule to dock. As per reports, the Port Zante will also mark multiple arrivals, with two or more calls on several days.

The month of April 2025 began with the arrival of Aida Luna, bringing more than 2000 passengers, buzzing the Port Zante with several activities and entertainment. Following that, the island marked the arrival of Mein Schiff II, bringing around 3000 passengers to the Federation.

The arrival of these vessels and the passengers marked the busy day at the ports, providing local businesses an opportunity to showcase or sell their locally produced goods and services, generating large amount of revenues. The tourism authority of St. Kitts noted that they are committed to promote the vibrant offerings of the island, showcasing its natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, vibrant culture and traditions of the Federation.

Cruise Schedule (April 2025)

Tuesday, 1st April, 2025

· Aida Luna

Wednesday, 2nd April, 2025

· Mein Schiff 2

Thursday, 3rd April, 2025

· Freedom of the Seas

· Rhapsody of the Seas

· Star Clipper

Friday, 4th April, 2025

· Marella Discovery

· MS Vista

Saturday, 5th April, 2025

· Enchanted Princess

· Norwegian Viva

Sunday, 6th April, 2025

· Vision of the Seas

· Sea Dream 1

Monday, 7th April, 2025

· Marella Voyager

· Norwegian Pearl

Tuesday, 8th April, 2025

· Oasis of the Seas

Thursday, 10th April, 2025

· Resilient Lady

Saturday, 12th April, 2025

· Norwegian Viva

Wednesday, 16th April, 2025

· Freedom of the Seas

· Mein Schiff 2

Thursday, 17th April, 2025

· Explorer of the Seas

· Rhapsody of the Seas

Friday, 18th April, 2025

· MS Sirena

Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025

· Marella Discovery