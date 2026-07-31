PM Drew Reflects on Four Years in Office, Highlights Major Infrastructure Projects

St. Kitts & Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew spoke about his administration’s work in office over the last four years as he will mark fourth anniversary in office on August 5. He highlighted water security, electricity and the construction of the Basseterre High School during a presentation in the National Assembly on Thursday, July 30.



Dr. Drew also outlined various measures that were taken to address what he described as major gaps in essential services since his administration took office in 2022.



According to Dr. Drew, water security was one of the main challenges which was faced by his government when it came into office.



The government invested millions of dollars in the water system, including wells, pipelines and desalination plant.



PM Drew said that the desalination plant alone cost about $60 million, while around $100 million had been invested in making the water system stronger.



The Prime Minister said that St. Kitts & Nevis now has 70% 24-hour water access. He also highlighted Cayon as an example of the work done in order to improve water supply.



Dr. Drew also said that drilling in the community helped in discovering an underground water source which was found to be very high in quality after testing.



He also said that the Cayon now has more than 90% 24-hour water coverage. A 500,000-gallon tank has also been completed in the community and work is underway to connect the well to the tank.



PM Drew also said that the government is drilling in other areas, which includes Saddlers, in order to ensure 100% 24-hour water coverage on St. Kitts.



The Prime Minister also spoke about electricity, saying that the government had to take steps to improve the country’s generating capacity.



Dr. Drew said that he travelled to Saudi Arabia and negotiated a concessionary loan in order to fund two new dual-fuel generating units.



The units can use LPG and LNG and will each have a capacity of nine megawatts, which will give a combined capacity of 18 megawatts.



He said that the peak electricity demand on St. Kitts is around 30 megawatts.



He then pointed towards renewable energy which includes geothermal development in Nevis and a 50-megawatt solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage project.



Dr. Drew said that the solar project could provide about 40% to 50% of the country’s energy needs.



The Prime Minister said that the geothermal project could help to create a low-cost energy system in the Federation. He also said that he had discussed geothermal development during engagements with Saudi Arabia and the European Union.



He said that the government is working towards energy independence and lower energy costs. “This Labor government is gonna take you to energy independence, low-cost energy,” he said.



Education was another important area which was highlighted during the presentation. Drew pointed towards the construction of the new Basseterre High School. He also said that the school was promised for years but was not built.



Drew said $21 million had been spent on a company in Barbados without the school being constructed by the previous administration. He added that the previous administration had seven and a half years to deliver the school, while this government has begun construction in less than four years in office.

“The Basseterre High School is being built at this particular time,” Dr. Drew said.

He described the project as “a modern high school” and said that he would visit the site on Friday along with other officials.

Dr. Drew said that the construction of the school was a part of his government’s effort to deliver projects that had previously been promised.

As his government approaches its fourth anniversary, the Prime Minister said work would continue on improving water supply, strengthening electricity generation and moving ahead with key national projects.