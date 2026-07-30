Jamaica wins two more medals at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Jamaica’s medal tally rose to four after Tajay Gayle claimed gold in the men’s long jump and Lloydricia Cameron secured bronze in the women’s shot put at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Jamaica added two more medals at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, July 29, after Tajay Gayle won gold in the men’s long jump and Lloydricia Cameron secured bronze in the women’s shot put at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. The two medals took Jamaica’s tally to four, including three gold and one bronze.

Gayle won the men’s long jump with a best effort of 8.15 metres to claim Jamaica’s first men’s long jump title at the Commonwealth Games. India’s Sreeshankar took silver with 8.09m, while Scotland’s Stephen Mackenzie won bronze with 8.08m.

Cameron secured bronze in the women’s shot put with a best throw of 17.87m. Canada’s Sarah Mitton won gold with 19.88m, while Nigeria’s Jessica Oji took silver with 17.87m.

Although Cameron and Oji recorded the same best distance, Oji finished ahead of the Jamaican because her second-best throw was better. This gave Oji the silver medal and Cameron the bronze.

The two medals added to the two gold medals which Jamaica won on Monday, July 27. Romaine Beckford won the men’s high jump and Demario Prince won the men’s 110m hurdles.

Beckford cleared 2.25m to win the men’s high jump after India’s Sarvesh Anil Kushare also cleared the same height. Beckford took gold on countback. Prince won the 110m hurdles in 13.17 seconds, with a wind reading of +0.4m/s.

Jamaica was in 10th position on the medal table after Wednesday’s athletics finals, with four medals which include three gold, no silver and one bronze. The medal table is ranked primarily by the number of gold medals, followed by silver and bronze medals when countries are tied on gold.

The updated standings put Jamaica behind the other nations with three or more gold medals.

The four medals have all come from athletics, with Jamaica continuing its campaign at the Games as competition moves into the later stages.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games are being held in Scotland, with competition running from July 23 to August 2, 2026.