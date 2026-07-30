PM Drew Invites Public to Conaree Health Centre Consultation on August 6

Residents of Conaree and surrounding communities are invited to help shape plans for the proposed Conaree Health Centre during a public consultation on August 6.

30th of July 2026

St. Kitts & Nevis: Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Terrance Drew has invited residents of Conaree and surrounding communities to attend a public consultation on the proposed Conaree Health Centre. The consultation is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026, at the Conaree Community Centre from 6:30 p.m.

The public consultation would help the residents to learn more about the proposed facility, ask questions and share their views regarding the future of healthcare services in the area.

In a social media post, Dr. Drew invited the residents to participate in the consultation and said, “I warmly invite the residents of Conaree and the surrounding communities to participate in the public consultation on the proposed new Conaree Health Centre.

He said that this is the same inclusive approach that was used in planning of the new football stadium. “We believe the best decisions are made when the people are heard,” he added.

PM Drew also encouraged the citizens and said that their voices and ideas matter. He asked them to help the country to shape a modern health centre that will serve the community for generations.

Residents of Conaree, Half Moon Bay, Canada, Keys, Needasmust and Kitstoddart’s have been invited to attend the consultation.

The Conaree Health Centre was first announced in early May 2026 as a part of plans to bring primary healthcare services closer to the residents.

On May 6, Dr. Drew visited the proposed site along with officials from the Ministry of Health, the Public Works Department and senior healthcare professionals. The site is located near the Conaree Wesleyan Holiness Church.

The facility aims to provide essential primary healthcare services to the residents in the community and reduce the need to travel to health centres in other areas.

According to the Prime Minister, the construction for the Health Centre is expected to begin later this year. 

The health centre is part of a greater development which is planned for Conaree, including road and drainage improvements and the provision of 25 housing lots.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

George Henry

Related Articles

Bahamasair resumes flights to Cap Haitien after two week suspension

Bahamasair resumes flights to Cap Haitien after two week suspension

24th of November 2024

Winair expands flight services to Dominica for winter

Winair expands flight services to Dominica for winter

19th of September 2024

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) announced that in a discussion with Cabinet and the components of Vincymas, the decision was made to proceed with an abridged version of Vincymas from July 6 to July 9, Saturday to Tuesday.

VincyMas 2024 commences: Celebrates vibrant culture and events

6th of July 2024

Saint Lucia records 9% growth of visitors in May 2024 compared to last year. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Saint Lucia records 9% growth of visitors in May 2024 compared to last year

5th of July 2024

PM Drew signs MoU with UWI, aims to create sustainable future. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

PM Terrance Drew signs MoU with UWI, aims to create sustainable future

30th of May 2024

Historic Agreement: Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela Unite to develop Dragon Gas Field || Picture Courtesy: Trinidad and Tobago Government Communications (facebook)

Historic Agreement: Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela Unite to develop Dragon Gas Field

23rd of September 2023

Editorial: A Tale of Opposition Defamation, Passport Politics

31st of July 2023

Montserrat: Royal Police Service arrests three persons for entering area of Long Ground

Montserrat: Royal Police Service arrests three persons for entering area of Long Ground

8th of October 2022