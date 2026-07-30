PM Drew Invites Public to Conaree Health Centre Consultation on August 6

St. Kitts & Nevis: Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Terrance Drew has invited residents of Conaree and surrounding communities to attend a public consultation on the proposed Conaree Health Centre. The consultation is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026, at the Conaree Community Centre from 6:30 p.m.

The public consultation would help the residents to learn more about the proposed facility, ask questions and share their views regarding the future of healthcare services in the area.



In a social media post, Dr. Drew invited the residents to participate in the consultation and said, “I warmly invite the residents of Conaree and the surrounding communities to participate in the public consultation on the proposed new Conaree Health Centre.”



He said that this is the same inclusive approach that was used in planning of the new football stadium. “We believe the best decisions are made when the people are heard,” he added.



PM Drew also encouraged the citizens and said that their voices and ideas matter. He asked them to help the country to shape a modern health centre that will serve the community for generations.





Residents of Conaree, Half Moon Bay, Canada, Keys, Needasmust and Kitstoddart’s have been invited to attend the consultation.



The Conaree Health Centre was first announced in early May 2026 as a part of plans to bring primary healthcare services closer to the residents.



On May 6, Dr. Drew visited the proposed site along with officials from the Ministry of Health, the Public Works Department and senior healthcare professionals. The site is located near the Conaree Wesleyan Holiness Church.



The facility aims to provide essential primary healthcare services to the residents in the community and reduce the need to travel to health centres in other areas.



According to the Prime Minister, the construction for the Health Centre is expected to begin later this year.



The health centre is part of a greater development which is planned for Conaree, including road and drainage improvements and the provision of 25 housing lots.