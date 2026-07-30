Trinidad & Tobago Wins Two More Golds, Reaches Eight Medals at CAC Games

Nikoli Blackman claimed his second individual gold medal before helping Trinidad & Tobago win the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, taking the country’s medal tally to eight at the 2026 CAC Games.

Trinidad & Tobago: Swimmer Nikoli Blackman won his second individual gold medal at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games after winning the men’s 100m freestyle on Wednesday, July 29, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. His victory, followed by gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, helped T&T reach eight medals at the Games.

Blackman won the men’s 100m freestyle in 49.15 seconds, finishing ahead of Dominican Republic’s Javier Nunez, who took silver in 49.43 seconds. Venezuela’s Jorge Otaiza won bronze in 49.44 seconds.

The 21-year-old swimmer had earlier qualified for the final after finishing second in his heat in 50.06 seconds.

Blackman had already won his first gold medal at the Games on Tuesday, July 28, when he won the men’s 50m freestyle in 21.98 seconds. The victory gave T&T its first gold medal of the Games.

He then returned to the pool on Wednesday night as part of T&T’s men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team alongside Liam Carrington, Dylan Carter and Zarek Wilson.

The team won the relay in 3:16.91, finishing ahead of Mexico, which took silver in 3:18.06. Venezuela won bronze in 3:19.69.

Carrington, Carter and Wilson swam the first three legs before Blackman anchored the team to victory.

With the two gold medals won on Wednesday, T&T’s medal tally reached eight, consisting of three gold and five bronze medals.

The other bronze medal won on Wednesday came from cyclist Akil Campbell, who finished third in the men’s omnium with 132 points.

T&T’s other bronze medals came from Teniel Campbell in the women’s time trial, Kwesi Browne in the men’s individual sprint, and the men’s and women’s team sprint cycling teams.

The men’s team sprint bronze was won by Kwesi Browne, Danell James and Ryan D’ Abreau, while the women’s team sprint bronze went to Teniel Campbell, Kyra Williams and Phoebe Sandy.

Blackman’s two individual gold medals and his relay gold mean he has now contributed to all three of T&T’s gold medals at the Games.

The 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games are being held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, with competition continuing through the Games period.