Guyana’s Christmas Cheer: Patentia Recreational Park officially opens

The initiative spearheaded by Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, not only included an official inauguration of a new public area but also a Christmas celebration.

23rd of December 2024

Patentia Recreational Park in Essequibo Islands-West Demarara was officially launched on December 17th, 2024, the event being a great joy to the public.

The initiative spearheaded by Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, not only included an official inauguration of a new public area but also a Christmas celebration.

Concentrating on children as main subjects for presents and gifts, celebration was focused to being popular among families.

Minister Manickchand spoke about a completely different aspect of the Christmas, she mentioned that there were actually values such as ‘sharing, peace, and hope’ that Christmas depicts.

She also called for the people in the community to try to uphold such values even beyond the festive season while enjoying the newly available recreational utilities.

The Patentia Recreational Park therefore is not only a development project but also a place that unite a lot of people to be at one place. Whether it is a family event, or any other function happening around the community, the park is designed to be a place of comfort.

The fact that the park was opened during festivals took it to the next level in festivities and symbolized people’s reminder of the government’s continued commitment in not only building structures to cater for the growing population and but also in the welfare of the people.

President Ali’s attendance also clearly signified that the administration is more determined to enhance the lives of people in the country.

The toys distribution appeared to be a perfect finish with regards to the programme where the realistic development was not overshadowed by the social aspect of meeting people but was simply combined with it.

This initiative is an innovation in the society that seeks to make spaces that will transform and encourage various communities to come together.

Looking at the architectural design of the building, the Patentia Recreational Park is the beholder of the vision of development in order to bring hope and festivity to the people of Patentia.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Police officials apprehended two men on multiple charges. Picture Credits: Fb account

Two men apprehended and booked on multiple charges in Trinidad and Tobago

20th of November 2023

St Vincent and the Grenadines hosted its 44th Independence Anniversary. (Credits- Giselle, Facebook)

St Vincent and the Grenadines celebrates its 44th Independence Day

28th of October 2023

Gaza suffers the wrath of Israel's intense airstrikes as supplies dwindle. (Image Credits: Google Images)

Israel intensifies airstrikes in the Gaza

25th of October 2023

Saint Lucian govt, Taiwan youth ambassadors participate in Business Youth Forum || Picture Courtesy: Govt of Saint Lucia

Saint Lucian, Taiwan youth ambassadors participate in Business Youth Forum

16th of September 2023

Antigua and Barbuda: Director of Agriculture responds to water contamination in Cades Bay

Antigua and Barbuda: Director of Agriculture responds to water contamination in Cades Bay

27th of July 2023

Guyana: Prez Irfaan Ali breaks deal with speed boat operator, caps rate at $100 per person

Guyana: Prez Irfaan Ali breaks deal with speed boat operator, caps rate at $100 per person

12th of December 2022

Suriname installs National Wage Council to develop social security

Suriname installs National Wage Council to develop social security

29th of April 2021

'PCR Test will arrive in 5 days not 7' says PM Chastanet

‘PCR Test will arrive in 5 days not 7’ says PM Chastanet

3rd of February 2021