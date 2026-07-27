Trinidad & Tobago Boxer Anthony Joseph Eliminated After Missing Commonwealth Games Bout Call

Anthony Joseph arrived moments after the bout had been awarded to Namibia’s Tryagain Morning Ndevelo, with Trinidad & Tobago officials attributing the missed call time to an administrative communication error.

27th of July 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Anthony Joseph, a lightweight boxer was eliminated from the 60kg competition at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games after he failed to report on time. His opponent was awarded a walkover victory when the bell rang and Joseph didn’t appear.

The Namibian boxer Tryagain Morning Ndevelo advanced to the next round without contest, while Joseph’s Commonwealth Games campaign came to an end.

Reportedly, Joseph did show up moments later but by then officials had already declared the result and the decision could not be reversed.

About three minutes later Joseph was announced by the house announcer, the referee raised Ndevelo’s arm and declared him the winner. Almost simultaneously, Joseph appeared in the venue.

The Trinidad & Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) said that Joseph’s failure to report was caused by an administrative communication error regarding the scheduled time of the bout. Hence, he missed the prescribed competition window for reporting to the call room.

The bout was scheduled at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, but as Joseph did not appear when the contest was due to begin, Ndevelo advanced to the round of 16 without throwing a punch.

World Boxing also confirmed that the Namibian boxer advanced after the timing error prevented Joseph from appearing.

Joseph has represented Trinidad & Tobago at major international boxing events before. He competed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he was entered in the men's featherweight division.

In 2025, Joseph also won a silver in the 57kg elite division at the Caribbean Boxing Championships in St. Lucia. 

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games are being held from July 23 to August 2 in Scotland. Around 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth Games Associations are competing across 10 sports.

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