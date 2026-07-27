MV Golden Carrier Begins Cargo Loading Ahead of Trinidad-Tobago Sea Bridge Service

Trinidad and Tobago: Loading of trucks and cargo have begun on the MV Golden Carrier on Monday, July 27 ahead of its loaded sea trial, as it is preparing to replace the MV Blue Wave Harmony on the inter-island cargo seabridge between Trinidad & Tobago.



The MV Golden Carrier completed its first sea trial to Tobago on Sunday, July 26. The vessel is expected to complete further testing before it begins commercial service.



The carrier left the Port of Spain at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday without any cargo and reached Scarborough Port, Tobago after about 5 hours and 20 minutes.



Technical inspections were also carried out to assess the readiness of the vessel for the loaded sea trial. Trucks and cargo are now being loaded onto the vessel ahead of this next test.



The MV Golden Carrier is going to replace the MV Blue Wave Harmony while it undergoes scheduled maintenance and upgrades.



According to the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NIDCO), the change is being made under the existing charter agreement and will come at no additional cost to the State.



The existing Charter Party Agreement was signed on December 18, 2025 for an initial period of six-months and with an option for another six months.



When the first six month period ended, the owner decided to replace the Blue Wave Harmony with the Golden Carrier in order to allow maintenance and upgrades.



NIDCO said that the Golden Carrier has a cargo capacity of 1,950 lane metres, compared with 1,925 lane metres on the Blue Wave Harmony. It also meets the requirements for the inter-island cargo seabridge.



The vessel was built in 1986 and can accommodate both passengers and cargo. It has 70 cabins, a nurse station and also a play area for children.



The Port Authority of Trinidad & Tobago is expected to release the commercial sailing schedule once the required trials are completed.



The Golden Carrier will support the movement of cargo between Trinidad & Tobago while the Blue Wave Harmony undergoes its scheduled maintenance and upgrades.