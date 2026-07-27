Dominica’s Jasmine Schofield Sets Two National Records at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Dominica: Olympic swimmer Jasmine Schofield clocked 1:02.71 in the women’s 100m Freestyle on Sunday, July 26, and came within two milliseconds of her national record and personal best. She has already set two new national records in the 50m Butterfly and 200m Freestyle at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland.



Schofield competed in Heat 3 of 9 and finished fourth in the heat at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.



Angelina Smythe of Seychelles won the heat in 1:00.59, Lauren Dennet of the Isle of Man clocked at 1:01.44 and finished second. Jhanayali Tokome-Garap of Papua New Guinea finished third after clocking 1:02.37 and Schofield finished fourth in 1:02.71.h



Although Schofield did not set a new national record in the 100m Freestyle, she was just 0.002 seconds away from her national record and personal best.



She had already set two Dominican national records and personal bests in her first two events at the Games.



She clocked 31.23 seconds in the women’s 50m Butterfly on Friday, July 24 and set a new national record and personal best.



She has also set another national record and personal best in the 200m Freestyle on Saturday, July 25. She finished fourth in her heat in 2:19.16.



Schofield will be competing the women’s 50m Freestyle, on Tuesday, July 28, which is her final individual event of the Games.



The race is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. BST.



Schofield is also the first Dominican woman to compete in swimming at the Commonwealth Games. She has also served as Dominica’s baton bearer during the Opening Ceremony on July 23 and Thea LaFond served as the country’s flag bearer.



Schofield has also made her Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she competed in the women’s 50m Freestyle and recorded 29.91 seconds, which was a national record and personal best at that time.



Schofield is the daughter of former Dominican Olympic swimmer Francilia Agar Schofield, who represented Dominica at the Sydney 200 Olympics.