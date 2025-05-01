PNM collapses: Keith Rowley, Stuart Young and Rohan Sinanan resign after Election defeat

Three senior members of the People’s National Movement, including Dr. Keith Rowley, outgoing Prime Minister Stuart Young and Deputy Political Leader, Rohan Sinanan have officially resigned. Their decision came two days after the PNM’s crushing defeat in the 2025 General Elections.

Their resignation came hours before a PNM General Council meeting at the party's Balisier House headquarters, held on 30th April, 2025, where the General Secretary announced Penelope Beckles as the new Opposition leader of Trinidad and Tobago.

The resignation by three members of the People’s National Movement have sparked debates among the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. The PNM Party is looking for the addition of the new members and significant changes following their stripping loss in the General Elections 2025.

PNM finished with 13 seats at the General Elections 2025

The People’s National Movement secured only 13 seats in the 2025 General Elections under the joint leadership of Rowley and outgoing Prime Minister Stuart Young. This result marked a loss of 9 seats to the Opposition Parties, 7 to the UNC and 2 to the TPP. According to the reports, the People’s National Movement has lost around 102,000 votes in comparison to 2020, which highlights a reduction of around 31%. The PNM Party has marked significant decline in the number of their supporters, losing around 160,000 votes since 2015.

Keith Rowley resigned as PNM leader

The series of resignation began with Dr. Keith Rowley, who announced his decision to step down as the Political Leader of the People’s National Movement, ending over 2 decades of leadership. His resignation will be effective on Thursday, the same day when the Prime Minister elect Kamla Persad Bissessar will swear in as the Prime Minister following the clean-slate victory of the United National Congress at the General Elections 2025.

“Today I will address the General Council and tender my resignation as Political Leader of the People’s National Movement which will take effect from tomorrow – Thursday 01 May, 2025. This completes my disengagement firstly in the Government (March 16, 2025) and finally, in the party, (May 01, 2025),” said Dr Keith Rowley.

He extended his gratitude to all for the endless opportunities to be of service in the various offices. He also extended his best wishes to the People’s National Movement and Trinidad and Tobago for all the love and support.

Outgoing PM Stuart Young resigns

Sharing his resignation letter on his official Facebook handle, the former PM Stuart Young thanked the party membership for the opportunity and expressed his privilege to have served as the Chairman of the People’s National Movement. He called it an absolute honour to be the Chairman of the People’s National Movement since December 2022.

PM Young noted that he has always served his party with a sense of pride coupled with an acknowledgement of the responsibility that representation comes with.

“I thank my party’s membership for the opportunity to have served as Chairman from December 2022 to date. I give my commitment to continue to advocate our cause and hold the government to account on behalf of my constituents, my party and the citizens in the parliament as we move forward,” said Former PM Stuart Young.

Rohan Sinanan resigned as Deputy Political Leader of PNM

Rohan Sinanan has also officially tendered his resignation as Deputy Political Leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM). Sharing his letter, Sinanan described his tenure as a “tremendous honour” and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve at a leadership level.

He shared his experience with party members and lauded them for their unwavering commitment and dedication. Emphasising on his decision, he added that it came after, “thoughtful reflection, as I continue to balance my responsibilities and focus on other areas of service.”

Rohan Sinanan also further expressed that he has resigned as People’s National Movement deputy political leader on principle since Dr Keith Rowley who appointed him tendered his resignation as political leader. He therefore, expressed gratitude to Former Political Leader, Dr. Keith Rowley for the confidence placed in him, and acknowledged the trust and camaraderie he has received during his tenure.