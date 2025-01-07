Donald Trump proposes merging U.S. with Canada after Justin Trudeau resigns as Prime Minister

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who has been serving as the Prime Minister for 9 years and 11 years as the leader of the Liberal Party is all set to end his tenure.

The U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump raised a proposal of merging United States of America with Canada following the resignation announced by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Canadian PM announced his decision to resign as the Prime Minister as well as the leader of Liberal Party on Monday.

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who has been serving as the Prime Minister for 9 years and 11 years as the leader of the Liberal Party is all set to end his tenure. The leader said that he will continue to serve the country as Prime Minister until the party selects a new leader.

While announcing about his resignation to the world, PM Trudeau said that this country deserves a real choice in the next election. He called the, Liberal Party of Canada, an ‘important institution’ in the history of Canada and its democracy. Trudeau said that a new Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party will play a significant role in carrying its values and ideals into the next election.

“I advised the governor general that we need a new session of parliament. She has granted this request, and the house will now be prorogued until March 24th,” said PM Justin Trudeau.

Donald Trump’s reaction on Justin Trudeau’s resignation

The incoming U.S. President Donald Trump said that many people in Canada love being the 51st state. He added that if Canada merged with the U.S. then citizens would not have to suffer from Tariffs. He added that taxes would also go way down and the citizens will be able to live in a total secure environment, away from the threat of Russian and Chinese ships that are constantly surrounding them.

He further described his vision of a potential merger and said “what a great nation it would be.” Since his victory in November, the President-elect, Donald Trump has referred Canada as the ‘51st state’.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada

Justin Trudeau is the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada since 2015 and the leader of the Liberal Party since 2013. The leader rose to power in 2015, pushing progressive values and defeating former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

The Prime Minister said that he has been fighting for his country since 2015 and has made significant efforts to strengthen and grow the middle class. “That is why since 2015, I've fought for this country, for you, to strengthen and grow the middle class, why we rallied to support each other through the pandemic, to advance reconciliation, to defend free trade on this continent, to stand strong with Ukraine and our democracy, and to fight climate change and get our economy ready for the future.”