Frustration Erupts as JetBlue Cancels Flight at Trinidad, Passengers Call for Action

Frustrated passengers took to social media to express their disappointment and appealed to ban JetBlue from flying.

Trinidad and Tobago: The passengers stranded at the Piarco International Airport expressed anger after JetBlue flight cancelled their operation at the last minute on Thursday.

Frustrated passengers took to social media to express their disappointment and appealed to ban JetBlue from flying. They have asked the airline to compensate to all the stranded passengers who waited at the airport for around 15 hours.

What happened at the Piarco International Airport?

As per the details, the JetBlue flight was originally scheduled to leave Piarco International Airport at around 6:30 am for John F Kennedy International Airport, New York. However, the departure time of flight was delayed to 10:30 am, with uncertain reasons.

The passengers who were waiting to board the flight were asked to vacate the terminal and collect their luggage for a second security check, after about a delay of 12 hours, at around 6:30 pm. After several confrontation with the passengers, the authorities finally asked them to board the flight at 9:30 pm, following a schedule delay of 15 hours.

The passengers slammed the authorities for such behaviour and called it ‘inappropriate’. Adding to their frustration was also the lack of clear communication from the airport authorities about the reason behind the repeated delays.

The passengers said that they were only updated twice regarding the status of the flight operation and no further detail was elaborated about the exact timing for departure.

JetBlue criticized by passengers

After the incident went viral on social media, passengers shared their bad experiences with the airline.

An individual, with Facebook handle Devon Paulinoton, said, “Jet blue did the same thing in Belize. Had a flight scheduled two days before Christmas and then postpone until Christmas day AND that didnt guarantee you would be on the flight. Ppl use it because it is cheaper but cost saving is not always the best option.”

“Jet blue did this to me in 2016. I called JetBlue customer service and they were unaware of the current situation. However, customer service informed me there was another flight to pick up personnel and bring them to the States. I was placed in that flight with jet blue vouchers and a food voucher. The agents in Piarco were annoyed that I bypassed them,” as phrased by Trudy Sandy, another social media user.

Another individual with similar past encounter with the airline also expressed that he had a very bad experience with Jet Blue in 2022, and since after then, he had and will never travel with them again. said another passenger Nicole Nikey Charles.

Stranded Passengers demanded compensation

After the cancellation and delaying of flight operations, the passengers asked the authorities of the airport to compensate them or provide them with some established accommodation facilities.

The authorities of the airline have not responded to the matter yet and the reason behind the continuous delays has also not been revealed yet.