WCR 2026: 71% of High-Net-Worth Individuals Seek Second Citizenship Amid Global Uncertainty

Ireland ranked first overall with a score of 85.1, followed by Switzerland and Denmark, with Western European countries dominating the top positions.

The World Citizenship Report 2026 highlights that more than 71% of high-net-worth individuals are seeking second citizenship amid rising global uncertainties and political instability. This path has become a key to global mobility, financial security, and access to international opportunities.

Released by CS Global partners annually, the report evaluates 188 countries based on five key areas, including safety and security, economic opportunity, quality of life, global mobility, and financial freedom.

In the 2026 edition of the World Citizenship Report, Ireland has been ranked first overall with 85.1 score, followed by Switzerland (83.2) and Denmark (82.8). Western European countries dominated the list by taking 18 out of the top 20 spots.

Other countries in the top 20 includes Australia (81.6), Norway (81.6), Germany (81.3), Finland (81.0), Japan (80.8), Sweden (80.1), Netherlands (80.0), United Kingdom (80.0), Luxembourg (79.4), Iceland (78.8), Austria (78.5), Belgium (78.5), Singapore (78.5), Korea (Republic) (77.2), Canada (77.1), Czech Republic (76.9), Liechtenstein (76.8), United States of America (76.8), Hong Kong (SAR China) (76.5), France (76.2), Portugal (76.1), and Estonia (75.9).

Safety and Security

Iceland has been ranked at number 1 spot with 90.5 scores and has the lowest crime rates and strong institutions globally. Switzerland has been positioned at number two spot for political neutrality and rule of law. Denmark has been ranked number three for its high institutional trust scores.

The Safety and Security category highlights how safe and stable a country is for its citizens. It is a foundational pillar of citizenship decision-making for people as it looks at factors like crime levels, political stability, corruption, and personal freedom.

“17.2% of respondents identified access to a safer or more stable country as the most important feature of citizenship,” stated the WCR 2026.

Economic opportunity

China took the top spot in this index with a score of 89.3, followed by the United States of America with 81.3 scores and Ireland with 80.3 scores. The three countries are ranked based on their scale and capital market depths, innovative ecosystem and financial infrastructure, and corporate base and European union access.

The Economic Opportunity index shows a country’s economic strength and business environment. It is impacted by factors like GDP growth, employment opportunities, market stability, and access to global trade.

Quality of Life

In this index, Germany takes the top spot with a score of 90.6. It overtook Norway with improvements in the environmental and healthcare sectors. Norway took the second spot with strong social infrastructure, life expectancy, and a score of 90.2. The third rank was taken by Switzerland with 89.7 scores.

Quality of Life focuses on living standards and overall well-being of the citizens. Factors affecting this category are healthcare facilities, education systems, infrastructure, environmental conditions, and life expectancy.

Global Mobility

The Global Mobility rankings are led by Singapore with a score of 91.0 with its highest visa-free or visa-on-arrival access. Japan ranks second for its strong bilateral connections, tied with Korea (Republic) with 89.6 scores. Denmark came at third spot with 88.9 scores for its leading European mobility profile.

This index measures the travel freedom enjoyed by the citizens of a country and how many destinations they can visit without a visa or with visa-on-arrival access.

Financial Freedom

Singapore ranked number 1 in this index with 84.2 score and is described as the leading financial hub. It was followed by Denmark with an 84.0 score for transparency and stable institutions. Finland ranked third with 82.3 scores for an open financial system and institutional instability.

The Financial Freedom Index includes factors such as tax policies, investment flexibility, property rights, and legal protection for assets.