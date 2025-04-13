Vybz Kartel’s triumphant U.S. return draws over 19,000 fans in Brooklyn

Jamaican dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel marked his first headlining concert in the United States in more than two decades. He performed the first of two sold-out shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Friday, attracting a crowd of over 19,000 people.

The artist performed at the U.S. stage after more than 20 years, returning to the country with unmatched energy and vibe. The demand of his fans was so intense that the organizers had to add a second show for Saturday, 12th April, 2025. Vybz Kartel’s concert includes attendees from America and all over the Caribbean region. This concert was a reminder to all the fans and critics, why Kartel is still considered the undisputed king of the genre.

Vybz Kartel set Brooklyn ablaze with a sold-out show that will go down in history! 👑🔥



Taking the stage with his signature energy and unmatched lyrical prowess, Kartel delivered a performance that had the entire crowd vibing from start to finish.



From timeless classics like… pic.twitter.com/lgMkPOkivC — The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) April 12, 2025

The show organized by Reggae Fest, featured a setlist of Kartel’s notable hits and deep cuts, including classics like “Clarks” and “Fever”, alongside new tracks from his Viking (Vybz Is King) anniversary album. His concert also included the appearances by several artists including Busta Rhymes, Spice, and producer Rvssian. These appearances from the artists turned the show into an unforgettable experience for all the attendees.

Vybz Kartel sold out the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.His entrance was crazy .



King Of Dancehall charging Beyonce prices and he sold out the venue.



The Barclays Center in Brooklyn has a seating capacity of approximately 17,732k pic.twitter.com/pX0S7TOPu3 — BLESSMAN BUZZ (@blessmanbuzz) April 12, 2025

Kartel also interacted with the crowd and shed tears on stage. The artist who was released from prison in 2024, opened the show with a remix of Akon’s “.” After that he performed on his several hits and also paid a tribute to his mother and shed light on her ongoing health issues.

Following his remarkable performance in Brooklyn, Vybz Kartel and his team is now preparing for a major international tour featuring Shawn Storm, Likkle Addi, and Shatta Wale. Kartel is all set to lead the charge in his upcoming concerts as well, attracting crowd in larger numbers.

Kartel’s fans also expressed excitement about his concerts and described them as an unforgettable experience for the attendees. As an individual wrote, “penny. More than half of the crowd flew in from all over the world. He definitely has a major impact in music and he also put on an amazing show. If you’re a fan and you can make it to one of his shows, go!” “Was at the show last night it was amazing. How can you hate on someone who don’t even know you exist,” wrote another user.