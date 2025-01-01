Vybz Kartel celebrates freedom with electrifying performance at Jamaica's Freedom Street Concert

The Freedom Street Concert held at the National Stadium in St. Andrew, Jamaica attracted over 5000 non-Jamaicans from across the globe.

Jamaican deejay Vybz Kartel, who spent 13 years in prison, celebrated his freedom on Wednesday, lighting up the stage with his unstoppable energy and iconic hits at the Kartel’s Freedom Street Concert in Jamaica. The Grammy-nominated dancehall icon marked the triumphant return to the stage and attracted 90-100 thousand of people.

The Freedom Street Concert held at the National Stadium in St. Andrew, Jamaica attracted over 5000 non-Jamaicans from across the globe. The concert has also played a significant role in creating employment opportunities for over 800 youth of Jamaica.

Several artists entertained the audience of Kartel’s Freedom Street Concert

Vybz Kartel was joined by several other artists including, Skillibeng, Chronic Law, Rvssian, Likkle Vybz, Likkle Addi, Popcaan, Tommy Lee Sparta, Lisa Hyper, Gaza Indu, Sheba, Jah Vinci, Shawn Storm, African superstar Shatta Wale, and American rap legend Busta Rhymes. All these artists graced the stage with their presence and took the energy to another level with their remarkable performances.

Vbyz Kartel reunited with Dancehall Superstar Spice after 13 years

The artist also reunited with Jamaican musician Spice reunited after a long break of 13 years at Kartel’s Freedom Street Concert in Jamaica today. While getting up on the stage, the singer, Spice bowed to Vybz Kartel and paid homage to her hit single ‘This song changed my life!’ with him.

Spice also shared her pictures with Vybz Kartel on social media account and said ‘Reunited after 13 years apart. Tonight, I and Vybz Kartel are back together on one stage.” The pictures and videos of both Vybz Kartel and Spice, performing together are getting viral on social media. Their fans flooded the social media account with congratulatory messages, tagging them as the ‘Dancehall King’ and ‘Dancehall Queen’.

African superstar Shatta Wale on stage with Vybz Kartel

The African Superstar Shatta Wale was also introduced on stage at Vybz Kartel's concert. This performance by Wale marks his first time in his career in Jamaica. During his performance, Shatta Wale also knelt down with a vision to express his gratitude for being included in the Freedom Street concert lineup by Vybz Kartel. Shatta Wale said that he is overwhelmed to perform with his long-time icon and called it ‘dream come true’.

Vybz Kartel imprisoned

Vybz Kartel whose real name is Adidja Palmer was convicted in 2011 due to his involvement in murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. However, earlier this year, the artist was acquitted, paving the way for his highly anticipated comeback at the Kartel’s Freedom Street Concert in Jamaica.