2025 World Citizenship Report Unveiled: Switzerland Leads & Small Island States Rise

CS Global Partners has unveiled the 2025 World Citizenship Report (WCR), the fourth edition of its annual publication which delves into the evolving dynamics of global citizenship. This year’s report under the theme ‘Human condition as a catalyst for change’ outlines why people choose to stay or leave their home countries in an increasingly complex world.

This year’s report specifically discusses the broader impact of the global elections, economic instability and security threats on mobility and citizenship. The report also sheds light on the shifting power structures, including the electoral changes in the US, ongoing conflicts in Europe and the rise of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) which has further impacted global citizenship over the years.

“At its core, this report underscores a simple but profound truth: the human condition remains at the heart of all global shifts,” said Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners. “While there may be no perfect country, the World Citizenship Index provides a strategic roadmap for families seeking to optimise their futures amidst uncertainty,” she added.

Switzerland Tops the 2025 Rankings

According to the report, WCR has been positioned as a data driven tool, designed to understand the choices presented to the global citizens. This year Switzerland has emerged as a top-ranking nation according to the report with a score of 85.0. The country has been awarded for its political neutrality, robust economy, and high standards of living.

5 Key Motivators

As per the details shared by CS Global, the report has been structured on the proprietary of World Citizenship Index, which has evaluated 188 countries across the 5 key motivators;

Safety and Security

28.7% of WCR survey responders have ranked safety and security as their top concern, which further highlights the growing demand for secure jurisdictions amid global uncertainty. Safety and Security remains a crucial part for assessing citizenships of each country and to ensure that the countries are ranked controllably well according to them.

The WCR 2025 considers the intensifying global conflicts, internal political divisions, crime levels, and peace to rank countries in order.

Top countries for Safety and Security are;

Iceland (95.8) Switzerland (92.8) Denmark (90.5) Ireland (90.4)

Economic Opportunity

This motivator assesses the country’s ability to foster business growth, job creation and economic innovation. It is particularly relevant to investors and entrepreneurs. The rise of BRICS economies in this category is a noteworthy trend, which signals a shift in economic growth and opportunities which are a globally considered criteria.

Source: WCR 2025

Top countries for Economic Opportunity:

China (87.4) United States (87.7) India (78.5) Japan (74.8)

Quality of Life

One of the most important factors for global citizens in 2025 as outlined by WCR is Quality of Life which encompasses access to quality healthcare, education, environment sustainability and overall living standards. As per the details shared by WCR, there were approximately 36.9% of High-Net-Worth Individuals who cited this as their top concern.

Top Countries for Quality of Life

Norway (89.9) Germany (89.9) Switzerland (89.5) Finland (89.1)

WCR outlines that these countries have been consistently praised for their balance of economic resilience, social equity and sustainability, which are some of the essential elements to a long term personal and family well-being.

Global Mobility

With the passage of COVID pandemic, ease of travel has remained as a valuable asset for assessing global citizenship. Global Mobility notably measures the strength of a country’s passport and its visa-free access to other countries.

Top Countries for Global Mobility

Singapore Japan Finland

Financial Freedom

This pillar assesses the regulatory and fiscal landscape of a country, through a close analysis of its tax policies, ease of doing businesses, and financial transparency. Global citizenships, especially those managing wealth and businesses, and financial flexibility, these criteria play a crucial role.

Source: WCR 2025

Top countries for Financial Freedom

Denmark Singapore Finland

Shifting Rankings Reflect a Changing World

In the 2025 edition of the WCR report, the United States has improved slightly to 19th place (up from 22nd in 2024) while the United Kingdom has dropped from 6th to 12th. Last year Ireland was the top scorer, however it fell to 7th due to a significant drop in its economic opportunity ranking which also fell from #1 to #59.

Notably, countries including Denmark, Singapore, and Finland were able to secure better rankings through their Financial Freedom pillar which was bolstered by transparent governance and investor friendly environments.

The 2025 report also sheds light on the significant changes that the SIDS have made over the year. In 2024, SIDS were primarily seen as a niche option for citizenship, however in 2025 they have been recognised for strategic innovation, climatic leadership and diplomatic agility.

Small Island States Make Global Waves

One of the key highlights of this year’s World Citizenship report is the rise of the small island states specifically in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. The WCR highlights how these islands including Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, and more are working to make their global presence felt. With a focus on climate consciousness, and investment savvy jurisdictions that appeal to high-net-worth individuals.

While discussing the advantages, the report reads that citizenship in a stable and innovation oriented small island state can provide access to new markets, educational networks and political security without being tied to the fragility of a single system. The report highlights that these small island states have been pushing out several environment-based partnerships and initiatives to boost regional diplomacy which pushes them higher in the global market.

“This underscores that size is no longer a barrier to global relevance signaling a shift where even smaller nations can achieve significant geopolitical and economic impact through innovative policies and engagement,” the report states.

Climate Change: The Emerging Force in Citizenship Value

One of the most compelling insights of the 2025 World Citizenship Report was the recognition that climate change is no longer just an environmental issue, but a geopolitical force that is capable of reshaping global power dynamics. The report also highlights how nations that lead in sustainability, climate resilience and green innovation, have strengthened themselves as environmentally conscious and strategically focused nations.

The report further highlights how small island states are pioneering eco-friendly citizenship models that could then help these nations to increase their geopolitical relevance and appeal to environmentally conscious global citizens.