Antigua and Barbuda issues Air Pollution Alert as Saharan dust wave approaches

The Meteorological Service warns residents to limit outdoor activities as the upcoming Saharan dust event may affect air quality and pose health risks for sensitive groups.

3rd of June 2026

Antigua and Barbuda: The Meteorological Service has issued an Air Pollution Alert Level II ahead of an incoming Saharan dust wave, urging residents to limit prolonged outdoor activities. This is the ninth major dust event to affect the islands in 2026.

According to the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services this incoming dust plume is expected to affect the nation from May 31 to June 3, and the air quality across the country is projected to decline to Moderate levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast to range between 60 and 80.

Health experts have issued a health advisory note following the event stating that for the general public overall health risk remains low but the individuals with problems including asthma, chronic respiratory conditions, heart disease, are at elevated risk. 

Experts also warned the sensitive group to remain secure during this course of time as they might face some breathing difficulties due to increased dust particles. Health experts further suggested residents to stay at home and avoid prolonged outdoor activities to protect them from possible worsening conditions. 

Residents are further urged to refill their prescribed medications especially those who are dealing with asthma or other respiratory issues as exposure to this dust wave can trigger dry coughs, runny noses, itchy eyes, throat irritation, and acute respiratory distress.

Few safety measures have also been issued by the authorities including, restriction on prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities, Keeping windows and doors securely closed to prevent dust particles from entering, Utilize surgical, N95, or KN95 face masks and protective eyewear while going outside. 

Following the update, citizens are keeping track of live atmospheric changes by checking the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services Official Platform to get every update about the wave. The people have already refilled their all necessary items including medicine and food preventing them from going outside during this dust wave. 

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Ana Allen

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