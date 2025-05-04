Soca Star Skinny Fabulous takes flight with LIAT 2020 as new Brand Ambassador

LIAT 2020 has announced acclaimed soca artist Gamal ‘Skinny Fabulous’ Doyle of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as their official Brand Ambassador. The contract was signed between the artist and the authorities of the airline during an unveiling ceremony, held at the Royalton Chic Resort on Friday.

Shedding light on the event, the CEO of LIAT, Hafsah Abdulsalam outlined the airline’s mission to “SOAR”—an acronym for Service excellence, Openness, Accountability and Resilience. She added that all these qualities are not just central to the airline’s main vision but also reflects in the new ambassador. The CEO added that their collaboration reflects their shared commitment to enhancing and uplifting the travel experience of all the visitors across the Caribbean.

The appointment of Skinny Fabulous represents an alignment with an ambassador that truly represents the legacy of the brand name ‘LIAT’, and the resilience to carry on into the future – he embodies the character and values we espouse in our acronym Service excellence Openness, Accountability and Resilience (SOAR). Through this partnership, we are confident that Skinny and LIAT20 will continue to SOAR together, said CEO Hafsah Abdulsalam.

Skinny Fabulous also shared his deep connection to the airline and noted that he grew up on LIAT. He added that this partnership not just reflects endorsement but also a personal and meaningful collaboration. He described this relation between the airline and him as a “marriage,” outlining the bond he feels with LIAT 2020. The artist expressed his desire to continuing to work together to showcase Caribbean travel, culture and beauty.

Skinny Fabulous’ popularity to attract large number of travellers

Skinny Fabulous, who is recognized for his major impact in the Soca arena is expected to attract large number of travellers. The artist who is widely known for his several hits, awards and major collaborations is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing LIAT 2020’s brand value and recognition. It would also play a significant role in strengthening its position among not just Caribbean travellers but from across the world.