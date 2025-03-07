LIAT 2020 announces Exclusive 25% discount for Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2025

The authorities of LIAT 2020 have extended an invitation to all interested travelers, encouraging them to secure their tickets now.

LIAT 2020 has announced an exclusive discount of 25% on flights to Antigua and Barbuda for the highly-anticipated Caribbean Travel Marketplace, scheduled to be held in the twin-island nation from 18th to 22nd May, 2025. The last day to avail this massive discount of 25% is 18th May, 2025.

The benefits of this discount apply to the bookings made between 15th – 31st May, 2025, using the promo code: CTM 2025. Emphasising on this exclusive travel offer, the authorities of LIAT 2020 expressed excitement about welcoming industry professionals from across the region, making their journey easier, smoother and comfortable.

The authorities of LIAT 2020 have extended an invitation to all the interested travellers and encouraged them to secure their tickets. They described it as a great chance and opportunity for the travel experts to connect, collaborate, and experience the Caribbean’s leading B2B travel event. They added that they are looking forward to provide a seamless travel experience to all the interested travel professionals.

“Book now and secure your spot at Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2025,” said LIAT 2020.

Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2025

The Caribbean Travel Marketplace is considered as the premier tourism event of the region. The event is all set to return, bringing together travel professionals, hoteliers, and industry experts forging meaningful partnerships, opening doors to new markets and expanding business.

This event will play a significant role in fostering partnerships between the travel experts, aiming to drive business growth and economic success across the Caribbean. The tourism authority of Antigua and Barbuda shed light on the 2025 edition of Caribbean Travel Marketplace and described it as a ‘milestone’ event.

They called it a great platform for Antigua and Barbuda and aimed at showcasing their diverse offerings to a global audience, enhancing strategic partnerships, and elevating their tourism presence. The Minister of Tourism, Charles Fernandez also aimed at attracting large number of travel professionals and referred it a perfect platform to take one’s business to new heights. “Let’s collaborate, inspire, and shape the future of Caribbean tourism together!”