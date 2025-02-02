11th Annual AUA Rohrman Trail & Swim Fest set to return to Antigua and Barbuda in April 2025

2nd of February 2025

The 11th annual AUA Rohrman Trail & Swim Fest is all set to return to Antigua and Barbuda, scheduled to take place from 19th to 20th April, 2025. The authorities aimed at welcoming hundreds of participants from across the world, with a vision to make the fest as one of the premier festivals in the Caribbean

The tourism authority shed light on the fest and called it a ‘groundbreaking event’. They noted that such event plays a huge role in showcasing Antigua and Barbuda’s potential as a world-class sports tourism destination. 

Events featured in AUA Rohrman Trail & Swim Fest

The AUA Rohrman Trail & Swim Fest was started in 2012 and has grown now into a renowned festival which features some of the world’s top endurance athletes. It offers a unique experience, combining competition with exploration of the island. Events included in Fest, 

·         Trail Routes – In this event, the participants will pass through locations like Winter Hill, Cade Peak, Rendezvous Bay, Sugar Loaf, and Tucks Point. 

·         Open water swims: The event includes 2KM and 4KM swim courses, starting at Carlisle Bay and finishing at Morris Bay. 

·         Family-Friendly events: It will include a kid’s triathlons and 5k walk/run, in order to ensure that the fest has something to offer to people of all ages. 

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority partnered with AUA Rohrman Trail and Swim Fest

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has announced its partnership with AUA Rohrman Trail and Swim fest as a gold sponsor. Shedding light on the fest, the CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James called it an ‘extraordinary opportunity’. He added that such fest is a great way of promoting the island as a top-tier sports tourism destination. 

The Director of the Rohrman Sports Association also shed light on their partnership with the Association. He said that their collaboration with the tourism authority will play a significant role in enhancing their ability to share the sports with the world.

