Get Ready: Registration for Antigua and Barbuda's Miss Labour Queen 2025 begins soon

The registration period for the highly-anticipated Antigua Barbuda Labour Queen Pageant is all set to open in short period of span, announced by the authorities. The administration has therefore, extended an invitation to all the ambitious, confident, and inspiring young women to become the next ambassador to proudly represent their constituency at the Miss Labour Queen 2025.

The authorities have not announced the exact dates for the registration period but has expressed optimism about achieving a high number of participants, aiming to celebrate the beauty, talent and strength of Antigua and Barbuda.

“Calling all ambitious, confident, and inspiring young women! The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Queen Pageant is looking for YOU! Become the next ambassador to proudly represent your constituency at Miss Labour Queen 2025,” noted Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.

Shedding light on the pageant, the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party noted that it celebrates the hardworking and talented women of the Antigua and Barbuda as the contestants will compete for the coveted Labour Queen title, representing their respective constituencies. All the participants will compete across various categories, including, interview, speech, swimwear, talent, evening wear and many others.

The Labour Party emphasised on the pageant and called it a celebration of crowing of elegance, grace, and empowerment. While inviting contestants and participants, the authorities promised to showcase a remarkable display of talent and determination, while offering an unforgettable experience to all. In case of any query or information, individuals can contact, Shenique Barry: 1 (268) 782-2165, Samantha Albert: 1 (268) 775-1719, Shane Marsh: 1 (268) 770-8293 and Sanka Riley: 1 (268) 781-0182. “Step into the spotlight and make your mark.”

Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party Pageant 2024

All Saints West’s Aliyah Wayne was crowned as the winner of the 2024 Miss Labour Queen Pageant. She dazzled the audience and judges to win the ultimate title of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party Pageant. Aliyah Wayne walked away with not just title but some other tags as well, including Platform Speech and Interview Segment. She was followed by Eddenya Aska from St John’s Rural West and Kenesha James from St Paul’s as the first and second runner-up of the pageant.

Nine young ladies vied for the prestigious title of Labour Queen 2024, showcasing their talent, intelligence, grace, and beauty. Emphasising on the Labour Queen Pageant 2024, the authorities added that it concluded on a successful note at the The People’s Place, ABLP HQ, which witnessed a night of glamour, talent, and determination as contestants from various regions competed for the coveted title.