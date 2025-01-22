$80 million Five Islands Primary School kicks off with Groundbreaking Ceremony

The $80 million project is funded by a loan from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), with additional financing provided by the Government of the twin-island nation.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda marked the start of the construction for the Five Islands Primary School with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday. The construction of the school will serve up to 600 students, providing them with an access to advanced facilities and a modern educational environment.

The $80 million project has been funded through a loan from the Saudi Fund Development (SFD), with additional financing by the Government of the twin-island nation. As per the details, the Government have invested $2 million at the end of 2024. Also, the authorities have announced to invest further $1 million to buy the equipment that are required to modernize the area.

Shedding light on the construction of the Five Islands Primary School, the Government reiterated their commitment to make it the centerpiece of its national education development strategy. They noted that the construction of the Five Islands Primary School will pave the way for the build-out of facilities as part of the expansion of the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus.

Ground-breaking ceremony of Five Islands Primary School

The ceremony held on Monday, was attended by several delegates, including the Minister of Education, Sports, and Creative Industries, Daryll Matthew; the Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Shenella Govia; Senator, Michael Joseph; Member of Parliament for St John's Rural West Richard Lewis; Director of Education Clare Browne; officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education; and various other stakeholders.

The Education Minister, Daryll Matthew emphasised the importance of investing in the sector and said that this investment is a testament to their commitment towards fostering and promoting the architects of the nation. He added that they have not just marked the ground ceremony but have built a nation where every child has a chance to dream, learn and to achieve.

He added that this campus and its surrounding institutions are crucial to their goal of equipping people with the tools and opportunities to aspire and to achieve greatness.

The Principal of the of Five Islands Primary School Justin Robinson underscored the significance of preparing students for the digital age. He aimed at preparing students for a digital age while ensuring that they remain grounded in local heritage.

Five Islands Primary School to be equipped with modern facilities

The state-of-the-art school will be located on approximately ten (10) acres of land in the Five Islands Village with nineteen (19) classrooms. The school will have various rooms such as soft space for preschool students, library, an IT Laboratory and many others. It will also have the rooms such as an emergency station, counselling spaces, a modern kitchen, age designated bathroom facilities, faculty lounges and an upper balcony.

The Education Minister said that all these facilities will be equipped with their primary motive of promoting educational environment for all the students and teachers.