Resilient Lady makes inaugural visit to Saint Lucia, bringing 3,000 passengers

The inaugural visit of Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady marked an exciting chapter in the bustling cruise season of Saint Lucia, bringing around 3000 passengers to the island nation.

The vessel docked on Thursday, bringing the signature style and energy of Virgin Voyages back to the nation. Passengers onboard the vessel were treated with a plethora of experiences, providing them with an opportunity to explore the natural beauty, pristine beaches and vibrant culture and traditions of the country.

The Government of Saint Lucia also shared some glimpses of Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady and referred its display ‘impressive.’ “Bon Voyage to the Virgin Resilient Lady! Safe seas and smooth sailing.”

Welcoming Ceremony

The inaugural visit of the Resilient Lady to Saint Lucia was celebrated with a grand welcoming ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates.

During the ceremony, tourism officials and various agencies made presentations and presented the Captain of the ship with a token of appreciation as part of the plaque exchange.

Shedding light on the arrival of Resilient Lady, the tourism authority said that its first-ever visit marks a significant milestone in their efforts to enhance connectivity across the Caribbean region.

The authorities added that they are looking forward to form strong relations with Resilient Lady and is hoping to mark the beginning of a fruitful and prosperous relation between the vessel and the nation.

Government of Saint Lucia on Resilient Lady’s inaugural visit

The Government of Saint Lucia asserted that the inaugural call of Resilient Lady will play a significant role in inspiring them to stay resilient and pushing them forward, no matter what challenges comes their way.

“Today, Saint Lucia proudly welcomes Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady on her inaugural call to Port Castries! Just like our beautiful island, this magnificent ship embodies strength and adaptability,” noted the Government.

Growing experiences of visitors

Emphasising on the thousands of passengers who arrived aboard Resilient Lady, the authorities added that it highlights their commitment to grow their cruise tourism to greater heights.

The authorities added that this growing industry is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication towards providing substantial economic benefits, boosting local vendors, taxi operators, tour guides, attractions, and restaurants across Saint Lucia.

Resilient Lady

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady is equipped with advanced energy-saving features. The vessel is known for its progressed facilities including, cabin occupancy sensors, Climeon technology, which converts engine heat into electricity and much more.

Resilient Lady is the newest ship to join Virgin Voyages’ adults-only cruise fleet. The vessel features updated onboard entertainment, spa facilities and dining options.