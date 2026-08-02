Grenada’s Lindon Victor wins third consecutive decathlon gold at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Victor recovered from fifth place after the opening day to secure a season-best 8,096 points, becoming the first athlete to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games decathlon titles.

Grenada: Grenadian decathlete Lindon Victor won his third consecutive men's decathlon gold medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Friday, July 31.

The 33-year-old secured the title with a season-best 8,096 points at Scotstoun Stadium to become the first athlete to win three straight Commonwealth Games gold medals in the event.

Victor finished ahead of Canada's Damian Warner, who claimed silver with 8,036 points, while India's Tejaswin Shankar took bronze with a personal-best 7,976 points. The bronze also made Shankar the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon.

The Grenadian was fifth after the opening day and remained behind Warner after seven of the 10 events. However, season-best performances in the pole vault and javelin moved him into the lead before he sealed the victory in the final 1,500m event. His best discus throw was also ruled out after it was measured incorrectly.

Following the win, Victor said, "It wasn't the prettiest Decathlon and it wasn't the best conditions, but to be able to come out and win this three times. I feel blessed."

He also thanked supporters back home, saying, "Grenada pours so much love into me and this is my way of showing love back to them. They supported me even when I messed up in multiple events. They've always had my back."

On the same day, Grenada's Anderson Peters finished fourth in the men's javelin final. The two-time world champion recorded a best throw of 83.88 metres, finishing behind Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (89.75m), India's Neeraj Chopra (85.83m) and India's Yash Vir Singh (85.41m).

Victor's victory also took Grenada's medal tally at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games to three medals. The country has so far won one gold and two bronze medals, with Victor claiming gold in the men's decathlon, while the two bronze medals came in the men's and women's triathlon events.

The victory earned Grenada its first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Victor first won the Commonwealth Games decathlon title at Gold Coast in 2018 before defending his crown at Birmingham in 2022. His latest victory makes him the only athlete to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games men's decathlon titles.

The Grenadian is also an Olympic and World Championships medallist. He won bronze at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest with a national record of 8,756 points before adding an Olympic bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Games.