PM Terrance Drew tours 10 major development projects across St. Kitts

St. Kitts & Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, accompanied by Cabinet ministers, senior government officials, technical teams and members of the local media, toured 10 major government projects across St. Kitts on Friday, July 31.

He provided firsthand updates on the progress of the projects and answered questions. Approximately 20 Cabinet members, 20 representatives from the media and 20 members of the public toured sites including Symbol of Love, Ottley’s Housing Project, Greenhouse Village and many more, along with the Prime Minister.



The participants got the opportunity to engage directly with government officials, engineers, contractors and project managers. Dr. Drew also explained how the investments are expected to improve public services, support economic growth and improve the country’s development agenda.



The tour began at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium where Dr. Drew said he was pleased with the transformation of the national sporting facility. The stadium has undergone major rehabilitation works, which includes upgrades to the track, pavilion and supporting amenities, while additional improvements are also planned.



According to Dr. Drew, the government is investing in modern facilities in order to provide athletes with safer and more competitive spaces to train. He also thanked Minister of Sports Samal Duggins for leading the project.





The second stop was the Ottley’s Housing Project, which is now about 80% completed. R. Drew said that the development is a part of the wider housing programmes of the government.



He noted that housing is not just about constructing buildings, instead it is an investment in security, dignity and stronger communities.





The third stop was the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School, where the construction is in its final stages. The school is expected to be completed by December 2026. This will allow the students and teachers to move into the new facility in January 2027.



The school is being rebuilt after the previous building was destroyed by fire and students and staff had to relocate.





The fourth stop was the Greenhouse Village at the Brotherson Estate, which has entered its final stages. The development includes 24 greenhouse structures that will be equipped with the latest farming technology in order to support the production of crops such as leafy greens and peppers.



This project is a part of the government’s effort in order to make food security stronger and reduce dependence on imported produce and to increase agricultural self-sufficiency through climate-smart farming.



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The fifth stop was the Symbol of Love Museum and Fort Thomas Redevelopment, where construction is underway as scheduled. Dr. Drew described the development as one which will preserve the country’s history while also expanding its tourism product.



Speaking during the visit, he said, "The project is very important as it will preserve our history while we build a modern facility that has international, local and regional appeal, so that it has a tremendous impact on our tourism and image of St. Kitts and Nevis."



He added further, "There will not be a project like this in the Western hemisphere."



According to the government, the redevelopment is expected to generate employment during and after construction and it would also create a new heritage and cultural attraction for visitors.





The sixth stop was the Cardin Home Rehabilitation Project, where renovation works are being carried out through a partnership between His Majesty’s Prison and the Public Works Department. Dr. Drew said that the aim of the project is to improve living conditions for the residents while also providing opportunities for rehabilitations and skills development for inmates involved in the work.





The seventh stop was St. Peter’s Housing Project, where 19 homes are in the final stages of completion. The delegation also visited the Gillard’s Housing Project, which includes 12 homes for residents of the St. Christopher 2 community.





The eighth stop was the Basseterre Desalination Plant, which can produce two million gallons of potable water each day. Officials said that the facility is currently helping to provide 24-hour water access to about 70% of the population.



Dr. Drew said that the government has taken a structured approach in order to address the country’s long-standing water challenges by investing in desalination, new wells, reservoirs, and distribution upgrades.







The ninth stop was the Creative Arts Centre, which is a project designed to support the country’s creative industries.



The facility will include spaces for performers, visual artists, producers, technicians, entrepreneurs and emerging talent.





The tenth and the final stop was the new Basseterre High School, where construction is going on in order to build a permanent campus for students and teachers.



The government said that the school is being built as a modern, climate-smart, technology-equipped facility which is designed to meet the educational and development needs of today’s students.





Throughout the tour, Dr. Drew said that the initiative reflects the commitment of the government for transparency and accountability by allowing members of the media to observe projects firsthand and also get updates from ministers and technical experts.