Trinidad and Tobago: Three sisters brutally assaulted in home invasion

Three sisters were brutalized and assaulted during a home invasion in Trinidad and Tobago, in an incident that took place on Friday, 25th April, 2025 at a home within the Eastern Division. According to the details, out of the three sisters involved in the incident, one of them was raped and another was grievously sexually assaulted by an armed intruder.

As per the reports, the sisters including a 19-year-old, 21-year-old and 25-year-old, who were sleeping when they were awakened by loud knocking at both the front and back doors at around 12:40 am. The loud noise was followed by the sound of breaking glass, which scared all the three girls.

Just few moments later, the armed suspect entered their bedroom and threatened all the three women, demanding all their valuables. However, the suspect later refused to take anything they offered and raped the 21-year-old. The suspect also forced the eldest sister to perform oral sex on him.

During the attack, the suspect struck one of the victim’s head with the weapon and later choked another during a second assault. The suspect continued to attack all the three girls until the arrival of their relatives at the house. The arrival of the relatives prompted the suspect to flee on foot.

As soon as the relatives understood the situation, they immediately responded the matter to the police authorities. The officials assessed the thorough situation as well as the officers from various specialized units also responded immediately to the matter. Despite an intensive search conducted by the authorities, the suspect has still not been caught.

The Crime Scene Investigators who processed the home thoroughly, recovered blood samples, a knife, and clothing. The authorities also transported the victims to the hospital, where they are being medically examined by the officers.

Authorities shared details about suspect, urged residents to help them in finding the suspect

The authorities have also shared details about the suspect and has described the suspect as a dark brown complexion, slim build, bareback, wearing dark-colored shorts and a green jersey covering his face. The police officials have urged the authorities to help them in finding the suspect. The authorities added that they are committed to prevail justice to all the three sisters involved in the incident.

Netizens reacted on the brutal attack on three sisters

The netizens reacted on the brutal attack occurred on the three sisters. They also raised several questions to the authorities regarding the safety and security of the citizens, demanded better governance. As an individual wrote, “Why must the citizens of this country have to endure all this daily torture, pain and suffering. Why.”

“This place is over run by monsters and evil ppl, imagine in your own home where you suppose to feel safe and secure, you not safe in your own property, these girls will need a lot a lot of counselling and support. May God help and guide them through this most difficult and horrific time,” wrote another user.