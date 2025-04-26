Trinidad and Tobago: UNC unveils blueprint to strengthen Agriculture, cut food imports and boost economy

The UNC shared its Minifesto for Agricultural Development and Food Security, highlighting a blueprint for a self-sufficient and prosperous future.

The Opposition in Trinidad and Tobago, UNC reaffirmed their commitment to revitalize the agriculture sector of the nation and ensure food security for all. They emphasised on their vision for Agricultural development and Food Security through the UNC Minifesto, aiming to provide affordable and nutritious food to all the citizens of the nation.

Sharing the Minifesto for Agricultural development and Food Security, the UNC noted that they have the blueprint ready for a self-sufficient and better future. They added that they are committed to empowering their farmers, rural communities and citizens by ensuring reliable access to advanced and healthy food systems.

The Opposition Party also highlighted about the failures of the People’s National Movement in agriculture sector. The UNC noted that during the PNM’s tenure, the agriculture in Trinidad and Tobago has suffered from neglect, underinvestment, crime and poor planning.

The United National Congress also emphasised on Trinidad and Tobago’s dependency on food imports and noted, “Over 85% of food is imported, costing over $6 billion annually.”

UNC target 2030: Uplift Trinidad and Tobago’s agricultural sector to Global standards

The UNC also emphasised on their 2030 vision and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the economy, reducing import dependency and securing the nation’s future from the ground up.

The targets include generating around $1 billion in agricultural exports, reducing the food import bill by $2 billion and raising agriculture’s contribution to GDP to 5%. The UNC also ensured to creating thousands of green jobs, opening new export markets and securing their food future.

The United National Congress Party added that they are committed to making Trinidad and Tobago, a resilient, modern and inclusive agricultural sector. They added that they are working hard to not just feed the nation but also boost the economy of the country.

The Opposition also encouraged people to vote for UNC and said, “A vote for the UNC is a vote for Food security, Economic Independence and Nation Pride.”

Steps to be taken by UNC for developing agricultural sector

The UNC Party also aimed at implementing strategic measures with a vision to develop the agricultural sector and food insecurity. The steps to be taken by the UNC include,

1. Resolving Historic Injustices to all farmers.

2. Unlocking land for Agricultural Growth.

3. Strengthening Infrastructure and Water Management.

4. Boosting Farmer Security and Incentives.

5. Combating Agricultural Crime.

6. Modernizing Farming and Training.

7. Reviving Strategic Agricultural Industries.

8. Export Expansion and Value-Added Agriculture.

9. Buy Local, Grow Local Campaign.

10. Global Partnership for Local Innovation.