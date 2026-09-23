St. Kitts and Nevis: Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas holds diplomatic meetings during UN General Assembly

Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas has held meetings in New York on CARICOM, UN Security Council veto reform and CELAC-India cooperation during the 81st UN General Assembly.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas has started a series of diplomatic engagements in New York as world leaders come together for the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Dr. Douglas attended the 26th Special Meeting of the CARICOM Council for Foreign and Community Relations. He also participated in a ministerial meeting on the Franco-Mexican initiative to regulate use of the UN Security Council veto in cases involving mass atrocities.

The Franco-Mexican initiative was announced in 2015 by France and Mexico. It urges the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to refrain from exercising the veto in case the UN Security Council is considering action in situations involving genocide, crimes against humanity, or mass war crimes.

It was revealed by France on September 21 that an additional 21 countries had supported the initiative in the last four months, bringing the total number of supporting states to 128. The announcement was made during a ministerial meeting that took place at the sidelines of the 81st General Assembly.

Minister Douglas praised France and Mexico for their efforts in building support for the initiative. He also pledged his commitment on behalf of St. Kitts and Nevis to promote the proposal.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also used the UN General Assembly period to engage in discussions relating to economic and developmental cooperation.

Dr. Douglas represented St. Kitts and Nevis on September 22 in a CELAC-India Ministerial Meeting. The Minister said that the Federation is supportive of increased cooperation between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and India, with a focus on practical partnerships.

Agriculture diversification was highlighted as one of the areas of cooperation. St. Kitts and Nevis identified opportunities in greenhouse farming, poultry production, irrigation, renewable energy, technology, training, and agricultural inputs.

The meeting featured discussions on regional and international matters, including support for Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, who is a candidate for the next UN Secretary-General.

The UN General Debate is scheduled from September 22 to September 28, with key figures addressing the 81st session in New York. The provisional programme by the UN is set for Friday afternoon, September 25.

Acting Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley is expected to lead the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation deliver the Federation’s national address.