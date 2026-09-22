Guyana names 44-member team for South American Games Santa Fe 2026

Guyana will compete in athletics, archery, squash and table tennis among eight sports, with 44 athletes representing the country across the XIII South American Games in Argentina.

Guyana: A 44-member team is participating in eight different sports at the XIII South American Games Santa Fe 2026, with athletics, archery, squash and table tennis taking the centre stage from September 22 to 26 in 2026.

The tournament is taking place in Santa Fe, Rosario, and Rafaela. It will be a gathering of 4,000 athletes representing 15 different nations across 43 sports and 60 disciplines.

Athletics Team

Leslain Baird will participate in the javelin, while Onesie Dunn and Akeem Stewart are participating in the 100m and 4x100m relay respectively. Shamar Horatio will contest in the 200m and 4x100m relay.

Tishawn Easton is participating in the 200m, 4x100m, 4x400m, and the mixed 4x400m relay. Simeon Adams is competing in the 400m, 4x400m relay, and the mixed 4x400m relay. Ravon Williams is participating in the 400m, 4x100m, 4x400m, and the mixed 4x400m relay.

Akeela Dover is competing in the mixed 4x400m relay, while Kenisha Phillips will participate in the 200m, 400m, and the mixed 4x400m relay. Jamal Clarke will participate in the 4x400m and the mixed 4x400m relay.

Lloyd McCurdy will compete in the triple jump event. Mark Scott is acting as the team’s coach and deputy chef de mission.

Archery Team

Guyana’s archery team includes Devin Persaud Permaul, Mehandra Chatargum and Trevaughn Waldron while Ryan McKinnon is the coach of the team.

The players have been participating in a number of training sessions before competing in the tournament since their arrival in Rosario.

Squash Squad

Squash competition runs from September 21 through September 26. In the female event, Guyana is represented by Ashley Khalil, Mary Fung-A-Fat and Kirsten Gomes. The men's team comprises Nicholas Verwey, Samuel Ince and Samuel Ince-Carvalhal, and their coach is Ray Chan-A-Sue.

The team consists of both veterans and rookies as Guyana competes in both singles and team events in Rosario.

Table Tennis Team

The members of the national team bring together both the experienced international players and emerging players. It includes Shemar Britton, Chelsea Edghill, Elishaba Johnson, Colin Wong and Niran Bissu.

They will compete across various programmes including singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and team categories. It will give the players several chances to compete during the South American Games.