Eco Dive announces schedule for Grenada’s 2026 Dive & Conservation Festival

Eco Dive has announced its schedule for Grenada’s 2026 Dive & Conservation Festival, featuring reef and wreck dives, coral conservation, night diving, student activities and a beach cleanup.

20th of September 2026

Grenada: The 5th Annual Dive & Conservation Festival will take place between October 26 and November 1, 2026, under the theme "Sustainable Legacy". This event will be attended by divers, conservation organizations, local operators, and visitors from across Grenada and Carriacou.

Organized by the Grenada Tourism Authority, this week-long event includes scuba diving as well as marine conservation, environmental awareness, and community events. The programme features dives, discussions on conservation, and a beach cleanup.

The Chief of Operations and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Kirl Grant-Hoschtialek, highlighted the importance of the festival for Grenada's tourism and community. She said that it will provide opportunities for the dive and conservation partners to connect with the visitors and local community members.

Eco Dive Grenada has a special schedule for the festival period. The events kick off on Monday, October 26, while dive shops remain closed for the national holiday.

The planned activity for Tuesday is Reef Dive Day, which includes a two-tank dive in the Marine Protected Area. On Wednesday, wreck diving will be organized to give people a chance to discover wreck sites underwater in Grenada.

A Coral Conservation and Night dive will take place on Thursday, October 29. A Discover Scuba Diving event is planned for Friday to introduce the beginners to scuba diving.

There will also be Conservation Conversations as part of the wider schedule of the festival. A student-focused seminar on October 28 will cover sea moss cultivation, coral reef rehabilitation, reef restoration and scuba diving.

An early-morning Sunrise Dive Adventure is scheduled for Saturday, October 31. A beach cleanup dive and snorkeling session is also planned for the same day. The festival will conclude on November 1, with a community celebration.

Eco Dive is a five-star dive centre for scuba diving, freediving, snorkeling, and conservation in Grenada. It is also offering a 15% discount on dive packages with three or more dives along with the PADI Reef Rescue Diver Distinctive Specialty course.

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