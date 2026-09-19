India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar extends Independence greetings to St. Kitts and Nevis

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar congratulated St. Kitts and Nevis on its 43rd Independence anniversary, while Prime Minister Terrance Drew reflected on citizenship, national identity and service.

St. Kitts and Nevis: As the twin island Federation celebrates the 43rd Independence Day, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar extended greetings to Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Denzil Douglas, the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

This highlighted the strong bilateral ties between the two nations and their continued efforts to enhance their cooperation and relationship across many fields.

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Minister Jaishankar said, “Best wishes to FM Dr. Denzil Douglas, the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis on their Independence Day. Value our close cooperation.”

Best wishes to FM Dr. Denzil Douglas, the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis on their Independence Day.



Value our close cooperation.



🇮🇳🇰🇳 pic.twitter.com/e3EMMqrs4m — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 19, 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis High Commissioner to India, H.E. Gurdip Dev Bath, expressed appreciation for Jaishankar’s Independence Day greetings and said the Federation values its longstanding relationship with India.

“Thank you Honourable Minister for your kind wishes. We greatly value the close and longstanding cooperation between our two countries and look forward to continuing to strengthen our friendship and partnership,” Bath said.

PM Drew reflects on citizenship and national identity

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew also highlighted the importance of citizenship, national identity and service as St. Kitts and Nevis marks its 43rd Independence anniversary on September 19, 2026.

In a Facebook post shared on his official Facebook page, he reflected on the National Service of Gratitude and referred to the performance of two young men who combined “We Are the World” with the words “We are proud to be citizens of the land.”

The Prime Minister said that the performance had portrayed an important aspect of nationhood. He explained that national identity is expressed not only through the flag and state institutions, but also through the people and their shared history.

He also highlighted the Coat of Arms, which represents the history and identity of St. Kitts and Nevis. The Coat of Arms was adopted in 1983 and includes symbols associated with the ancestors, colonial period, farming, and the struggle for freedom. These include a lighter in full sail, Poinciana flowers, Kalinago head, fleur-de-lis, and the rose.

A flaming torch above the shield is carried on three hands symbolizing persons from African, European, and mixed ancestry. The image reflects the contribution of different groups to the country’s history and their pursuit for freedom.

The national bird of St. Kitts and Nevis, Pelicans, hold the shield along with sugar cane and coconut palm tree. This symbolizes the country’s natural wealth and agricultural background. The Coat of Arms guides each generation with three words written under it, “Country Above Self.”

“For me, those words are a reminder that nation-building requires all of us to look beyond individual interest and ask what we can contribute to the greater good of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said the Prime Minister.

St. Kitts and Nevis gained independence from Britain on September 19, 1983. The theme for the 43rd anniversary is: “One People, One Vision, Endless Possibility.” It represents both a national milestone and an opportunity for the citizens to remember the country’s history, culture, and shared unity.