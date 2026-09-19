“Your Knowledge Matters” HC Isaac urges St Kitts and Nevis diaspora in UK to support nation

St. Kitts and Nevis marked its 43rd Independence in London with nearly 200 nationals, as High Commissioner Kevin Isaac called for stronger connections between citizens at home and abroad.

19th of September 2026

High Commissioner Isaac and his team yesterday welcomed approximately 200 Kittitians and Nevisians from across the United Kingdom to London for a special gathering commemorating the 43rd anniversary of Independence, celebrated under the theme “One People, One Vision, Endless Possibilities.”

Addressing the multigenerational gathering, High Commissioner Isaac reflected on the significance of Independence, noting that while it secured the nation’s political freedom, it also placed upon its people the responsibility to shape the country’s future and build a nation worthy of the sacrifices made by generations before them.

He underscored the importance of the Independence theme to the diaspora and highlighted the significant role nationals overseas can play in national development.

“Imagine what could happen if we fully connect the talent of St. Kitts and Nevis at home with the talent of St. Kitts and Nevis abroad,” High Commissioner Isaac said. He pointed to the potential for professionals overseas to share their expertise and collaborate with counterparts at home, including a doctor or nurse in London mentoring a young healthcare professional in Basseterre or an engineer in Birmingham working alongside colleagues on a project in Nevis.

He also urged members of the diaspora not to underestimate the value of their continued connection to the Federation.

“Do not undervalue your importance to St. Kitts and Nevis,” he emphasised. “You may live thousands of miles away, but you are not disconnected. You are not forgotten. Your knowledge matters. Your relationships matter. Your investment matters. Your voice matters. Your children matter. And your ideas matter.”

Earlier in the day, nationals gathered with the High Commissioner at Westminster Abbey for a special prayer service, offering prayers for the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis as the Federation marked its 43rd anniversary of Independence.

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