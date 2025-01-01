Terri Lyons wins 'Queen of Queens Calypso' title for third consecutive year in Montserrat

Terri Lyons of Trinidad and Tobago has earned the 'Queen of Queens Calypso' title for the third straight year.

Terri Lyons from Trinidad and Tobago captured the prestigious ‘Queen of Queens Calypso’ title for the third consecutive year in Montserrat on Monday. She impressed both the judges and audiences with her performances and marked her dominance on the calypso platform.

Terri Lyson’s performances on “Black and Ugly” and “Ask Yuh Man”, helped her in winning the prestigious competition with remarkable 1268 points. Trinidad and Tobago celebrated a double victory as Trinidadian Karen Asche became the first runner-up with 1246 points. Meanwhile, Queen Independent of St Kitts and Nevis claimed the third spot, securing 1142 points.

Terri Lyons has claimed the ‘Queen of Queens Calypso’ title for the third consecutive time in Montserrat. She was initially crowned in December 2022 with her performances at "Obeah" and "Meghan My Dear". She successfully defended her title in December 2023, with her remarkable performance in "House Cleaning" and "Calypso.

Following her remarkable victory, Terri Lyons took to her social media account and extended gratitude to God, parents and her fans. She also thanked the organizers for successfully executing the competition and their warm hospitality.

“I decided to keep it for a 3rd time Hattrick. Thank you for the Blessing Lord. Want to give a Large Thank You to @islandofmontserrat for the love. LOVE to all the QUEENS and my Fans And Friends. My Weapon: HUMBLE,” said Terry Lyons.

Terri Lyons said that she is feeling truly blessed, honored and loved to win this competition. She expressed her excitement and said that she is delighted on getting loved by different island. She said that they don’t just show the love but also recognizes the hard work and determination of a person and appreciates them for their talent.

Significance of Calypso in Trinidad

Terri Lyons also shed light on the significance of Calypso and its roots in the history of Caribbean and other musical genres. She noted that Calypso is the mother of Soca and has a rooted history not just for Trinidad or Montserrat but for the entire Caribbean region. She said that they have used calypso long time ago with a vision to teach slaves who were illiterate.