Dominica updates 26th World Creole Music Festival calendar with new cultural events

Dominica has expanded its Creole season programme with music, food, heritage and artisan events running from October 3 to November 4 alongside the 26th World Creole Music Festival.

18th of September 2026

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism has unveiled an updated calendar for the 26th World Creole Music Festival (WCMF), which includes more events before and during the October 23-25 festival weekend. It is a part of wider Creole and Independence celebrations, with three nights of Dominican, regional and international music.

The revised dates extend the Creole season to October 3 to November 4. It features a wide range of events including music, food, fashion, heritage, film, and craft festivities. The update also gives visitors more options to explore Dominica during the main festival dates.

According to the updated calendar, the celebrations will start on October 3rd with the Belles Combo Benefit Concert at Zaman Park in Belfast, Mahaut. It will be organized to raise funds for three Belles Combo ex-musicians and a roadie.

Participants of this event include First Serenade Band, White Fayrie, Janet Azouz, Derek Peter, Colton T, Swinging Stars, Linford John, Julien Riviere, Midnight Groovers and the Belles Combo Tribute Band. The performance will start at 9 pm.

The following day, the “Flavours of the World Festival” will take place at the Windsor Park Stadium Forecourt from 2 pm to 9 pm. It will feature international cuisine, cultural acts, live music, events for kids and the Archipelago Chefs’ competition.

Heritage Day is scheduled for October 18 in Paix Bouche. Ti Vilaj Kwéyòl will be held between October 19 to 22 at the Dominica Botanic Gardens with various activities including food, music, crafts and culture.

The festival will also include other events like the National Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant on October 21 and the National Madam Wob Dwiyet Pageant on October 28.

The GEMS Artisan Market will follow the WCMF and take place on October 28-29 at Fort Young Hotel. It is set to feature 50 selected exhibitors, an increase from the previous edition. The opening hours will be from 2 pm until 10 pm each day, featuring local food, workshops, networking, and evening entertainment.

This revised calendar continues through Creole Day on October 30, followed by cultural activities and the National Cultural Gala on November 1st.

Tickets can be purchased at the festival’s official website - DominicaFestivals.com.

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