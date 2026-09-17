Trinidad: Smoke forces evacuation of maternity unit at Port of Spain General Hospital

A smoke incident at Port of Spain General Hospital led to the evacuation of the maternity unit after an air-conditioning component burned out.

Trinidad and Tobago: A malfunction in one of the components of an air conditioner triggered a smoke alert at the Maternity Unit of Port of Spain General Hospital on Wednesday, September 16.

According to the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), the component burned out and produced smoke inside the unit. The building’s fire alarm was activated, prompting the staff to start emergency evacuation procedures.

The Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS) arrived at the scene about 10 minutes after receiving the call. Fire officers assessed the building and cleared it for re-occupancy about one hour later.

Patients and staff from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) were moved out within a short period.

During the evacuation process, emergency cases were handled in the Main Operating Theatre of the hospital. A pregnant woman, who was classified as a non-emergency case, was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex located in Mt Hope as a precaution.

The NWRHA said that all the babies were accounted for during the event and remained under the care of clinical workers. They were transferred back to the NICU after the firefighters cleared the building.

No casualties involving patients or staff were reported. The authority stressed that no babies were transferred to another hospital.

The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) stated that all the emergency and evacuation procedures were followed throughout the incident. Fire officers checked the affected building before allowing the patients and the staff to re-enter.

NWRHA thanked the hospital employees and the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service for the quick response. They also confirmed that all patients and staff were safe following the incident.

Port of Spain General Hospital is operated by North West Regional Health Authority and offers specialist medical treatment for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.