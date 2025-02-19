Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew hosts 'Labour Breakfast of Love' for Constituency #8 on Valentine’s Day

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew hosted a vibrant and loving breakfast party for all the citizens of Constituency #8 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. This ‘Labour Breakfast of Love’ was conducted on Saturday, 15th February, 2025 at CARICOM Village, St. Peter’s Parish, aiming to bring all the citizens of constituency together, celebrating season of love and fostering unity and brotherhood among all the citizens of the Federation.

Sharing the glimpses of the post-Valentine’s party on his official Facebook account, PM Terrance Drew thanked every one for their attendance and contributing to the success of the event. He shared his experience, stating that he thoroughly enjoyed the time spent with the members of his constituency.

The leader of the nation interacted with all the citizens, held productive discussions on various measures, aiming to enhance the development of the Federation. The Prime Minister not only hosted a breakfast party but also conducted a health screening, aiming to ensure the well-being of the citizens of the twin-island nation.

“Yesterday, we had a wonderful time of togetherness at Constituency #8’s post-Valentine’s breakfast and health screening,” PM Terrance Drew.

Labour Breakfast of Love

The ‘Labour Breakfast of Love’ was attended by several members of the constituency who were offered with delicious delicacies of the Federation, made with rich and local flavours of the country. The party began at 7:00 am and was conducted till 10:00 am, where the citizens were delighted with plethora of experiences, making their breakfast party nothing short of ‘delicious and unforgettable’.

Celebrating unity and brotherhood

PM Terrance Drew emphasised on the ‘Labour Breakfast of Love’ and described it as a great platform of bringing people together and promoting unity and brotherhood among them. He added that the attendees not only enjoyed the breakfast but also loved interacting with others, which reflects togetherness and love between them and for the Federation. He aimed at continuing to host such events with a vision to unite people of St Kitts and Nevis.

The netizens also took to their official Facebook handle and appreciated the idea of Prime Minister Terrance Drew. As an individual noted, “Nice to see the togetherness of everyone here and happy to know that all enjoyed themselves.” Another person wrote, “Glad everybody had a great time spreading the love of togetherness.”