Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew hosts 'Labour Breakfast of Love' for Constituency #8 on Valentine’s Day
The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis engaged with citizens, hosting a breakfast party and health screening to promote development and well-being.
19th of February 2025
The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew hosted a vibrant and loving breakfast party for all the citizens of Constituency #8 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. This ‘Labour Breakfast of Love’ was conducted on Saturday, 15th February, 2025 at CARICOM Village, St. Peter’s Parish, aiming to bring all the citizens of constituency together, celebrating season of love and fostering unity and brotherhood among all the citizens of the Federation.
Sharing the glimpses of the post-Valentine’s party on his official Facebook account, PM Terrance Drew thanked every one for their attendance and contributing to the success of the event. He shared his experience, stating that he thoroughly enjoyed the time spent with the members of his constituency.
The leader of the nation interacted with all the citizens, held productive discussions on various measures, aiming to enhance the development of the Federation. The Prime Minister not only hosted a breakfast party but also conducted a health screening, aiming to ensure the well-being of the citizens of the twin-island nation.
“Yesterday, we had a wonderful time of togetherness at Constituency #8’s post-Valentine’s breakfast and health screening,” PM Terrance Drew.
Labour Breakfast of Love
The ‘Labour Breakfast of Love’ was attended by several members of the constituency who were offered with delicious delicacies of the Federation, made with rich and local flavours of the country. The party began at 7:00 am and was conducted till 10:00 am, where the citizens were delighted with plethora of experiences, making their breakfast party nothing short of ‘delicious and unforgettable’.
Celebrating unity and brotherhood
PM Terrance Drew emphasised on the ‘Labour Breakfast of Love’ and described it as a great platform of bringing people together and promoting unity and brotherhood among them. He added that the attendees not only enjoyed the breakfast but also loved interacting with others, which reflects togetherness and love between them and for the Federation. He aimed at continuing to host such events with a vision to unite people of St Kitts and Nevis.
The netizens also took to their official Facebook handle and appreciated the idea of Prime Minister Terrance Drew. As an individual noted, “Nice to see the togetherness of everyone here and happy to know that all enjoyed themselves.” Another person wrote, “Glad everybody had a great time spreading the love of togetherness.”
Latest
- Botswana Floods: Olympic Champion Letsile Tebogo rescues stranded motorists, earns praise as 'Real Champion'
-
Mid-Air plane crash in Arizona sparks outrage over aviation safety under President Donald Trump
-
CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup: Exciting comeback to St Kitts and Nevis with matches at Warner Park
-
St Kitts and Nevis launches Cyber Nations Program 2025 to train and certify 100 in cybersecurity
-
InterCaribbean Male Netball Premiership 2025: Zeon Hector and Tchaikovski York to represent St Kitts & Nevis
Related Articles
23rd of July 2024
9th of April 2024
26th of October 2023
21st of January 2022
8th of November 2021
2nd of September 2021
24th of February 2021